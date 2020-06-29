Photo By Adam Sanders | Lt. Col. Eli Adams assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo...... read more read more Photo By Adam Sanders | Lt. Col. Eli Adams assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jason A. Toth. The formal change of command ceremony took place at the Buffalo District reservation, Buffalo, NY, June 26, 2020. The change of command is a time-honored ‎U.S. Army tradition dating back before the Civil War, and emphasizes the continuity of command and unit identity, despite changes in individual authority from one officer to another. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Eli Adams assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jason Toth Friday.



The formal change of command ceremony took place at 11 a.m. along the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY.



“The reputation of the Buffalo District is one of excellence and professionalism, and I am proud to have been selected to lead such a fine group of individuals,” said Lt. Col. Adams. “By taking command of the Buffalo District I make a commitment to the people, stakeholders, and partners we serve to deliver missions that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and security for our Nation.”



"Serving Nation and the people the Buffalo District support has been one of the greatest honors of my career of service to our Nation," said Lt. Col. Toth. "We have faced many challenges together these last two years, from high waters on the Great Lakes to the unified response to COVID-19. I would like to thank all of the partners, stakeholders, and elected officials for your trust and support. I know Buffalo District will be in good hands with Lt. Col. Adams."



The change of command is a time-honored Army tradition dating back before the Civil War, and emphasizes the continuity of command and unit identity, despite changes in individual authority from one officer to another.



Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157714870778513