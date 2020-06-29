Let your voice be heard, be a Reserve Council member

Are you looking to have your voice heard across the Air Force Reserve? If you are, the Reserve Council is looking for a few good Reserve Citizen Airmen to serve as members.



The council is a group of selected Reservists, officers and enlisted, tasked with identifying quality of life issues that affect the component.



“Council members get a glimpse into how policy is developed and have the ability to work with some of the Air Force Reserve’s most senior leaders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Neitzel, 446th Airlift Wing command chief who previously served on the Reserve Council from 2009 to 2010. “Having the ability to talk about issues at this level knowing that you are the voice of our Airmen was really special.”



The Reserve Council also develops legislative and policy recommendations addressing equipment modernization and military construction issues. It provides recommendations to Air Force Reserve on policy issues, responds to requests for study, and performs other duties assigned by the Chief of the Air Force Reserve.



The council is looking for four officers with ranks from captain through lieutenant colonel, and three enlisted with ranks from technical sergeant through chief master sergeant.



Selectees are required to serve a two-year term and take part in all meetings during that period. Meetings are typically held in September, February, March, and June/July. Three of the meetings are in conjunction with the Air Force Association/Reserve Officer Association symposiums and may require both service and semi-formal dress uniforms.



“I was able to build some very solid relationships and learned how policy is developed, adopted and changed. It also helped me in my communication skills as we were tasked with going out and soliciting information,” Neitzel said.



If interested, applicants must indicate they are applying for the Reserve Council in an email and include the following in order in a single PDF file:



A letter of endorsement from the applicant’s wing commander or equivalent

Letter or memo from applicant stating what they view as the importance of council membership and what they hope to accomplish as a member

Bio and resume of military and/or civilian experience

Last five OPR/EPRs or signed justifications when reports are not available

Current career data brief

Fitness assessment report

Applicants are encouraged to work with their chain of command in putting their package together to meet the 446th Airlift Wing’s internal deadline of July 12, 2020. Neitzel is also willing to discuss and assist in putting together applicants’ packages.



Deadline to submit applications via encrypted email to megan.w.parrott.mil@mail.mil is July 15, 2020. The council will notify applicants of selection or non-selection via email no later than July 31, 2020.



If you have any questions, please contact Chief Master Sgt. Ivelisee Acostadelrio at 210-565-3793 or email at ivelisee.acosta_delrio@us.af.mil.

