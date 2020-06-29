Great Lakes CO Receives John F. Kennedy Leadership Award

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 29, 2020) The Chicago Federal Executive Board announced its 2020 award winners, recognizing Capt. Raymond C. Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, with the John F. Kennedy Leadership Award.

Leung received this award for his leadership as commanding officer throughout 2019. He led 630 personnel assigned to Great Lakes, providing critical support to the 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers and Civilians that live and work on the base. In FY19, Recruit Training Command – the Navy’s only boot camp – trained 38,963 new Sailors and provided training for 11,120 enlisted surface warfare specialists.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the work we do here at Great Lakes,” said Leung. “I accept this on behalf of all of the staff here on base that truly make everything possible with incredible teamwork across all our tenant commands. The Navy would not be able to complete the mission without the Sailors we train here.”

The John F. Kennedy Leadership Award is a part of the Federal Executive Board Awards, identifying and honoring employees who stand out for their extraordinary service to the public. The board pulls form over 170 federal offices and agencies and nearly 50,000 federal employees.

