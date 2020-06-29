Charlie West Spotlight June 2020

The Charlie West Spotlight for June 2020 is Airman 1st Class Greg Worley, a Munitions System specialist, assigned to the 130th Maintenance Squadron (MXS).



As a Munitions specialist, Worley tests, assembles, and processes nonnuclear munitions. Additionally, he prepares munitions for loading on aircraft, while he also reconditions, repairs, and replaces defective or missing parts. Lastly, he inspects munitions for serviceability and applies munitions product assurance procedures.



Due to his interests in firearms growing up, Worley knew that being a munitions specialist was a natural fit for him.



"I have always been interested in firearms and weapons systems," said Worley. "The military allowed me to have the training and work in a field that I consider a personal interest and hobby."



According to Master Sgt. Matthew Ballingall, the munitions flight chief, Worley's determination is what sets him apart from the rest.



"He is an exceptional troop who is always punctual," Ballingall said. "He has an almost immeasurable initiative, motivation, and always self-identifies additional tasks that can be done when he is finished with all assigned tasks."



Ballingall also added that is was a rarity to get such a young troop with so much maturity.



Worley is a native of Princeton, W.Va. and a graduate of Princeton Senior High School. He is currently a full-time student at Bluefield State College, where he is pursuing a Reagents Bachelors of Arts degree, with an emphasis on applied science. He will graduate this semester.



In addition to being a full-time student, Worley works for the Mercer County Board of Education.



In his free time, Worley enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, backpacking, kayaking, hunting, and fishing. He recently volunteered as a packer of school lunches, which has helped feed students during the COVID-19 pandemic.



His military goal is to grow in his proficiency to obtain a full-time position with the unit while becoming a certified munitions inspector. His civilian goal is to further his education by earning a master's degree.



His favorite thing about the 130th Airlift Wing is its welcoming atmosphere, in addition to his supervision.



"I have been able to work under excellent supervision that has allowed me to learn the ins and outs of my AFSC," he said. "Everyone has been very welcoming and are willing to lend a hand."



His proudest moment in life was when he knew that he would graduate from college with his bachelor's degree.



He is thankful for the educational benefits that the WVANG provides, as it allowed him to afford college and resources to pursue higher education.



"I was raised in a low-income family that did not have much of a background in becoming educated," Worley said. "To be in a position to earn my master's degree is special to me."

