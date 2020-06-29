Army Reserve welcomes new command sergeant major

Nearly four years after assuming the role as the Army Reserve’s top noncommissioned officer, Command Sergeant Major Ted Copeland is relinquishing responsibility to Command Sergeant Major Andrew Lombardo, at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 29, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was videotaped at multiple locations.

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, praised USARC’s senior enlisted leader.

“Sgt. Maj. Copeland [did] an incredible job for this team,” said Luckey. “He's been out there, every day in every way, embracing commander's intent, getting after standards, discipline, fieldcraft, and making sure we built an Army Reserve that was the most capable, combat ready and lethal in the history of the United States of America.”

Copeland likewise expressed his gratitude for Luckey’s support.

“I want to say thank you to Lieutenant General Luckey, who had selected me to be America's Army Reserve Command Sergeant Major,” said Copeland. “It's been a great three and a half years and I appreciate him having the confidence in me to do it.”

Copeland described his experience with Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians as “truly an honor.”

“What I found was, they're outstanding. They're sacrificing their time – their family's time and even their employer’s time – to do what they have to do for the Army Reserve.

“All the leaders I've worked for, and all the Soldiers I've worked with and for, I want to say thank you. It has been a great run,” said Copeland. He went on to address the NCO Corps, which he called “near and dear to his heart” throughout his 36-year term of service.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, the noncommissioned officer corps to me is everything. I believe the Army universe revolves around the noncommissioned officer corps, or it should,” said Copeland. “Noncommissioned officers need to go further at new heights. I know you're on your way. I just need you to keep driving...”

He also expressed gratitude to his family for their support.

“So to the whole family, I want to say thank you for everything,” said Copeland. “I owe you a lot. I'll be coming home soon, and I'll be paying it back, I'm sure.”

Looking to the future, Copeland had these words for the incoming, 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve.

“You and I've worked together a lot over the last 15 or so years and I have full faith and confidence that you're going to take this ball and you're going to run it forward,” said Copeland to Lombardo. “My phone will be on for a while for you, but I'll let you know when I'm going to shut it off … I'll be there as long as you need me, battle.”

Luckey also had a retirement message for the outgoing Command Sergeant Major.

“I'll tell you this. You’ll be a Soldier for Life,” said Luckey. “You will continue to message for all of us out there, across America, what right looks like and make sure that we continue to remember that, in uniform or out of uniform, we're all Soldiers 24/7, forever.”

Luckey welcomed the incoming senior enlisted leader, Lombardo, by reminding him that he’s moving to a new level now, where he’ll be responsible for 200,000 Soldiers and civilians, across 20 time zones, and 350,000 family members.



“It's a big job, it's a lot of responsibility, and it's strategic in scope,” said Luckey.



Lombardo most recently served as command sergeant major of the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade, Maryland, which consists of 118 units and more than 12,000 Soldiers.



Despite the challenge, Luckey described Lombardo as a strong leader coming in with energy with enthusiasm.



Lombardo expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“I thank General Luckey, for allowing me the opportunity to serve in this position of trust,” said Lombardo.

He also had a message for the outgoing senior enlisted leader.

“I follow an ultimate weapon in Command Sergeant Major Ted Copeland,” said Lombardo. “I am honored for the opportunity to build on [his] success, and to lead in the development of the next generation of Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and leaders in the United States Army Reserve.”

Lombardo talked about some of his personal experiences and how the Army Reserve is evolving.

“We are a group of men and women of every race, color, and creed, striving together to be the ultimate weapon,” said Lombardo. “We are all Soldiers, defending the Constitution and values embedded in it, like those who served before us through all 112 years of the Army Reserve’s storied history.”

“We are not just stronger, and faster, we are smarter, more innovative, and more lethal. We are ready, and we must remain that way in the face of today’s many unique challenges,” said Lombardo. “We will meet these challenges head on, and as always, we will meet them because of who we are.”

