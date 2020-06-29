NDW Installations Transition to Health Protection Condition Bravo

WASHINGTON (NNS) –Naval District Washington (NDW) installations transitioned today from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie to Bravo, June 29.



NDW changed the HPCON as a result of declining COVID-19 transmission in the National Capital Region. NDW installations include: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and Naval Support Activities Annapolis, Bethesda, South Potomac and Washington.



"As always, my primary focus is providing a healthy and safe environment for our service members, their families, our civilian workforce, and everyone within our military communities,” said Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commandant of Naval District Washington. “The decision to move to HPCON Bravo is based on local medical conditions as tracked and reported by county and state departments of health, the advice of the NDW public health emergency officer, and recommendations from our installation commanding officers.”



The Navy continues to remind service members, the civilian workforce and their families that COVID-19 has not been eradicated and advises personnel to stay vigilant in execution of force health protection guidance in order to mitigate its spread.



HPCON Bravo implementation will vary at each installation, however, personnel across all NDW installations should continue to adhere to physical distancing protocols and wear face coverings when unable. Personnel should continue to avoid unnecessary contact and stay home when sick.



To determine local HPCON Bravo implementation measures, visit NDW installation websites at:

--Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling: https://www.jbab.jb.mil/

--Naval Air Station Patuxent River: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/installations/nas_patuxent_river.html

--Naval Support Activity Annapolis: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/installations/nsa_annapolis.html

--Naval Support Activity Bethesda: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/installations/nsa_bethesda.html

-- Naval Support Activity South Potomac: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/installations/nsa_south_potomac.html

-- Naval Support Activity Washington: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/installations/nsa_washington.html



For more news from Naval District Washington, visit www.navy.mil/local/ndw/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 10:32 Story ID: 373005 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 46 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NDW Installations Transition to Health Protection Condition Bravo, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.