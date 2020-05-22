Kings Park, New York Native Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Keith Laffman, from Kings Park, New...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Keith Laffman, from Kings Park, New York and 1994 Kings Park High School graduate, pauses for a moment between tasks at the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. Laffman, who graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2010 with a master’s in Health Services Finance Management, is the EMF’s director for administration. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base and those in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Laffman, a 1994 graduate of Kings Park High School and 2010 graduate of John’s Hopkins University, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons he learned growing up in Kings

Park.



“I learned that through hard work, anything is achievable,” Laffman said.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. Cmdr. Laffman.”



Laffman plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with



urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Laffman is most proud of earning his commission.



“I was enlisted for 15 years as a physical therapy technician,” said Laffman. “It took a lot of hard work and dedication, but I earned my commission as an officer.”



Laffman comes from a history of military service: his father is an Air Force veteran and both his uncle and grandfather are Navy veterans. He says he would welcome his children to follow his footsteps and

join the Navy.



“I’d support them 100 percent if that’s what they wanted to do,” Laffman said. “I feel everyone should serve their country.”