Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Concord, N.C. Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa

    CLDJ’s Department in the Spotlight - EMF

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Spradley,...... read more read more

    DJIBOUTI

    05.22.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

    Spradley, a 2013 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, credits her success in the Navy and during the deployment to growing up in Concord.

    “Growing up, I learned about good work ethics,” Spradley said. “I learned if you don’t work hard, you won’t get what you want. You can expect to be handed everything in life.”

    According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.

    “Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Petty Officer Spradley.”

    Spradley plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

    “I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”

    Spradley comes from a family history of serving in the military. Her aunt, uncle, and grandfather all served in the armed forces.

    As a member of the U.S. Navy, Spradley, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

    “The best thing about the Navy is the opportunity to get to do things you wouldn’t normally get to do,” Spradley said. “Also, the relationships I’ve made are special. Some of the most important people in my life I’ve met in the Navy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 09:32
    Story ID: 372993
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: CONCORD, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Concord, N.C. Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    N.C.
    CLDJ
    Concord
    Expeditionary Medial Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT