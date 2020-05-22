Concord, N.C. Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Spradley,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Spradley, from Concord, North Carolina and a 2013 Mount Pleasant High School graduate in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, pauses for a moment between patients at Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), May 22, 2020. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Spradley, a 2013 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, credits her success in the Navy and during the deployment to growing up in Concord.



“Growing up, I learned about good work ethics,” Spradley said. “I learned if you don’t work hard, you won’t get what you want. You can expect to be handed everything in life.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Petty Officer Spradley.”



Spradley plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Spradley comes from a family history of serving in the military. Her aunt, uncle, and grandfather all served in the armed forces.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Spradley, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is the opportunity to get to do things you wouldn’t normally get to do,” Spradley said. “Also, the relationships I’ve made are special. Some of the most important people in my life I’ve met in the Navy.”