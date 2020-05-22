Brooklyn, New York Native Serves in U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Reserve Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Reserve Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Guity, from Brooklyn, New York and 2005 East New York Transit Tech High School graduate, pauses for a moment between patients at Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), May 22, 2020. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

Guity, a 2005 graduate of East New York Transit Tech High School who earned his associate’s degree from the New York City College of Technology in 2009, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to lessons he learned growing up in Brooklyn.



“In the Navy, you have to be tough and you have to be quick to adapt,” Guity said. “There are certain times things don’t go your way and growing up in Brooklyn taught me to be mentally tough and adapt.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Petty Officer Guity.”



Guity plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Guity is most proud of the friendships he has made as they are “everlasting” and that he is paving the

way for a better future for his family.



“In the Navy, I’ve had to sacrifice my time with my family—I’ve missed weddings and baby showers, and the birth of my nephew and godchildren,” said Guity. “But it’s worth it because I’m sacrificing for them so they can have a better experience in life than I did.”



Guity is the first person in his family to join the Navy and hopes his family continues the tradition.



“There’s a lot of pressure on me because I want to make sure the bar is set high for others,” Guity said. “The Navy changed the trajectory of my life and opened doors faster than I could have done on my own and I want that for my family, too.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Guity, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is the camaraderie with my fellow corpsman and nurses,” Guity said. “Words can’t describe how proud I am to be a part of the Navy and the medical team.”