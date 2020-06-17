Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Cavalry Brigade welcomes new commander during pandemic   

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence 

    First Army

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade held a change of command ceremony June 17, 2020, at Brooks Parade Field.

    The outgoing commander, Col. James L. Turner passed the unit’s colors-- effectively relinquishing his command-- to Col. Timothy M. Gallagher, the incoming commander.   

    4th Cav. MFTB family and friends watched the exchange while practicing social distancing and those who could not make the ceremony were able to watch virtually.      

    Turner, a South Carolina native who commanded 4th Cav. for the past 24 months, heads to U.S. Central Command where his wife and family are looking forward to the change of pace.

    It’s bittersweet for Turner though.

    “It’s tough,” he said, “because you build intimate relationships and you really become close with an organization like this one.”

    This isn’t a big formation, he added, and the Soldiers in it are almost all experienced senior leaders.

    “It’s hard to leave an organization like this,” Turner said.

    Yet Turner hopes his time as commander had an impact on the Soldiers he leaves behind.

    “As a commander you develop leaders,” he said, “so your future success is determined by the [noncommissioned officers] and officers that get to where you are at… that’s the legacy you want to leave behind.”

    It’s a legacy Turner is confident will endure and flourish under the command of his replacement. 

    Gallagher, who was recently deployed with 1st Theater Sustainment Command in support of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, is no stranger to Fort Knox, having served as the chief of strategic operations here with 1st TSC.

    “My family and I are so pleased to be back here with the Gold Standard at Fort Knox,” Gallagher said.

    To our Army Reserve and National Guard teammates I say that every 4th Cav. Soldier is prepared to give the shirt off their back and the boots off their feet to prepare our partners for their wartime mission,” he said.

    “This is Saber Six on the net. Train for Combat. First in Deed.”

