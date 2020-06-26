922nd CBN contracts sanitizing service for mission partner

Courtesy Photo | A vehicle is driven through an agricultural wash sanitation station May 28 at Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A vehicle is driven through an agricultural wash sanitation station May 28 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all equipment deploying has to be washed with a special solution to stop the spread of the virus. The synchronization efforts between the Mission and Installation Contracting Command and 101st Airborne Division allowed the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade to prepare all equipment for deployment. see less | View Image Page

Acquisition personnel from the 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, provided contracting support June 3 to its mission partner by awarding a contract to a small business to wash and sanitize equipment prior to deploying from Fort Campbell.



The contract, for washing and sanitizing 1,894 pieces of rolling stock and other equipment, supports the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade’s deployment to U.S. European Command’s theater of operation.



The equipment was required to be sprayed with a specific solution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on EUCOM officials’ guidance. The equipment was designated to deploy to various locations within the same theater.



The contracting team leaned forward to award the contract with a period of performance from May 26 to June 12. The requirement was solicited for small businesses, allowing two days for vendors to turn their quotes and a mobilization during the three-day Memorial Day weekend in order to start on May 26.



“We were able to award this contract for a nine-month deployment without missing the deployment timeline on time with no mission failure,” said Wanda Jobe, a contract specialist with the 922nd CBN. She and Tony Hill, a 922nd CBN contracting officer, performed the contract award for the requirement.



The equipment designated for the agricultural wash were items such as light medium tactical vehicles, aviation equipment and parts, internal airlift or helicopter sling able container units, mobile kitchen trailers, water purification equipment, generator sets, and additional pieces of miscellaneous equipment.



“The quick turnaround for this requirement was driven by the logistics plan to have the equipment ready to be received at the railhead in accordance with guidance and deployment schedule,” Jobe said. “The quick turnaround on awarding the contract allowed the 101st CAB to stick to their original plan and keep them on a glided path to meet timelines. Any delay could have had significant impacts relative to movement timelines.”



The typical timeframe for awarding a contract is 60 days; however, the resources for this requirement were met due to the level of participation Fort Campbell receives from its acquisition forecast day activities, as well as a partnership with the Nashville Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Nashville. The vendor, a woman-owned small business, had attended both acquisition forecast events.



“The vendor performed wonderfully under the circumstances coupled with a holiday weekend to mobilize. Unit personnel and leadership were pleased with the company's work, mobility response, and overall adaptability to uncertain conditions,” said Maj. Christopher Brunner the 922nd CBN military deputy mission support division team leader.



