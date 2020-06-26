NSWCDD LGBT Pride Month Profile – Yeoman 2nd Class (AW) Joshua Kelley

Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Yeoman 2nd Class (AW) Joshua Kelley joined the Navy in 2016...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Yeoman 2nd Class (AW) Joshua Kelley joined the Navy in 2016 and is currently making a positive impact at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity (DNA) where he leads the command’s administration services. “As an administration specialist I get to help many people at the command and make a difference for everyone,” said Kelley, “Also, I get to work with one of the best people in the field of administration and when working with great people it creates a positive impact and growth.” During his free time, Kelley enjoys volunteering with Stonewall Sports Norfolk in the Hampton Roads LGBTQ+ Community by performing as the drag queen, Harpy Daniels. “The diversity and acceptance from everyone at the command allows me to be comfortable with myself in a professional setting and gain respect and opportunities like everyone else,” said Kelley. His goal is to spread moral, entertainment, and positivity for all. “Stonewall Sports Norfolk fosters and creates a safe and fun environment for the people of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies here in the Hampton Roads area,” he said. “With a positive attitude you can make a bad day a good one and even inspire those around you.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Yeoman 2nd Class (AW) Joshua Kelley joined the Navy in 2016 and is currently stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. His accomplishments at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity (DNA) include his leadership and positive impact upon the command’s administrative services.



Before joining the Navy, Kelley was a data analyst for a health insurance company. At the start of his Navy career, he was stationed with the VFA-115 Eagles aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



He deployed to the western Pacific aboard the Reagan where he served with the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. After serving in Japan, he transferred to NSWCDD DNA, where he has been stationed for the last year as the command’s lead administrator.



“As an administration specialist, I get to help many people at the command and make a difference for everyone,” said Kelley. “Also, I get to work with one of the best people in the field of administration and when working with great people it creates a positive impact and growth.”



With Kelley’s current role comes a lot of responsibility. As the lead administrator for the command, he oversees and reviews all administrative documents. These documents are inclusive of correspondence, annual evaluations, awards, memos and instructions. In addition, he acts as the command personnel and pay administrator where he processes separations, retirements, handles Permanent Change of Station/Relocation travel for incoming and transferring members, and is the critical link for military members to Personnel Support Activity Detachment. Kelley’s tasks are helpful in keeping the command running smoothly.



“The best way any administrative worker can help people is to stay organized, know your resources, and keep positive mind set,” said Kelley. “All work that comes through admin is work that will help others complete daily tasks, or even big projects. Being organized, knowing resources, and having a positive attitude helps for a smooth completed product and a satisfied customer.”



During Kelley’s free time, he enjoys traveling, sightseeing with loved ones, taking on new experiences and making great memories. He also volunteers with Stonewall Sports Norfolk in the Hampton Roads LGBTQ+ community by performing as the drag queen, Harpy Daniels. His goal is to spread moral, entertainment and positivity for all. These events raise money for their LGBTQ+ beneficiaries, including the LGBT Life Center and the Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia.



“The diversity and acceptance from everyone at the command allows me to be comfortable with myself in a professional setting and gain respect and opportunities like everyone else,” said Kelley.



Stonewall Sports Norfolk is an LGBTQ+ and Ally non-profit sports league that was established so every individual would have the chance to play organized sports and feel comfortable doing so. The organization has developed a diverse community through both their organized competitions and their social, or fundraising, events. They provide an inclusive, low cost league aimed at providing a fun responsible way to give back to the community.



“The best part about volunteering and being part of Stonewall Sports Norfolk, is that it allows me to meet new faces and make great connections within the community,” said Kelley. “Stonewall Sports Norfolk fosters and creates a safe and fun environment for the people of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies here in the Hampton Roads area.”



Kelley credits growing up in a supportive community as his inspiration for his volunteer work. Because of the love and support he received, he wants to create a path to do the same for others.



“Growing up gay wasn’t easy, but having the opportunity to show the world who I am has inspired many individuals to be themselves and show there is a community who will accept them for who they are. This keeps me moving forward and doing what I love to do today and that is being Harpy Daniels,” said Kelley. “With a positive attitude you can make a bad day a good one and even inspire those around you.”