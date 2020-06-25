Knight Pool reopens as installation moves to 'steady state'

U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr., and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan announced Fort Jackson’s Knight Pool would reopen for lap swimming only during the bi-weekly virtual town hall June 18.



The pool reopened June 22.



“A lot continues to go on despite COVID-19,” Beagle said. “We are bringing back programs and services.”



Many services such as child care, Sgt. Suds Car Wash, fitness centers and the Auto Craft Shop have returned as the installation slowly returns to a steady state, however the services and programs operate differently now to halt the spread of the virus.



“As we have said from the beginning, we aren’t re-opening,” Beagle said. “We never closed. Our nation will never have to ask us if we are ready, they will expect it. Our mission has never stopped.”



Gan announced the extended service of drill sergeants. Due to travel restrictions, it was necessary to extend drill sergeants already stationed at Fort Jackson to ensure the mission of professionally trained Soldiers continued.



“For drill sergeants on the trail when all of the (COVID-19) happened, there was a small portion of them that were involuntarily extended,” Gan said. “The additional pay that they receive for being a drill sergeant was approved through the Human Resources Command for back pay.”



Though some drill sergeants have been involuntarily extended at the installation, the extension is only approved for six months. As travel restrictions begin to ease, they will be allowed to conduct PCS moves in the coming months.



Gan also provided clarification about local travel restrictions for Soldiers and their Families. The local travel restriction was eased recently to allow personnel an opportunity to travel to local beaches and larger cities located near the post.



“You have two types of travel, local leave and PCS/ETS,” Gan said. “General Order 2 was released last week that expanded the amount of travel a Soldier can make from 120 to 210 miles.”



The 210 miles of travel is for local leave only. Gan said Soldiers will need to have a general officer in their local chain of command to authorize an exception to policy letter to travel outside the 210 mile radius on local, emergency or PCS/ETS leave.



“As we go forward in time, we will look at the risks and conditions and then making decisions on what things we can bring back online,” Beagle said.



Additional services such as opening bowling alleys, mini golf, water park, library, and hunting and fishing will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant.



“There is no set date to reopen,” Beagle said. “I will not reopen them unless the conditions are right, the level of risk is low and the right measures and protocols are in place. We are not going to rush into failure.”



The town hall came to a close with Gan leading the “Fast 40” segment where questions from those tuning in were answered in real time.



The town hall is the last for Gan who will be conducting a permanent change of duty station in the coming weeks to Fort Knox, Kentucky.



“It’s bitter sweet,” Gan said. “This is my last one and Victory … Starts here.”



For more information about Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services opening and hours, visit the Fort Jackson FMWR Facebook page.

