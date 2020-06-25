'Everyone has a story' Gan reflects on his time at Jackson

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan celebrate after the end of a virtual town hall June 18. It was Gan's last town hall as the post's senior enlisted leader. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s Post Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan will complete his tour of duty this Friday when he will relinquish responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier.



Gan bid farewell to the extended Fort Jackson Family across the U.S. during a virtual town hall June 18.



“This is the mighty Fort Jackson where victory truly does start here,” Gan said “Thanks for making it fun and giving us your loved ones to join our squad here and ultimately the Army Family.”



He said it was a fun ride and looks forward to his new duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as the U.S. Army Cadet Command senior enlisted leader. “Now I get to jump over the fence and do pretty much the same thing but with the officer corps.”



Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Fort Jackson commander, told viewers he appreciated all Gan has accomplished.



“He is moving up and it is always a great thing to see when anybody on your team lead up to the next level,” Beagle said. Gan has “certainly done all those things to get where we are in terms of taking care of Soldiers.”

Beagle said Gan got out triple the amount of time he did to see Soldiers, Family members, spouses and our workforce. “That is taking care of people to the upmost extent possible.”



Gan recently reflected on his time at Fort Jackson with the Leader staff.



Q: What was the most memorable event since you have been at Fort Jackson?



A: So many memorable events took place during my time here at Fort Jackson. But if I had to pick just one, it would be the 2019 Association of the U.S. Army conference in D.C. I sat on the (Forces Command) side of the room as they prepared to announce the 2019 NCO of the Year. I watched and listened as the winner was announced. The oxygen was literally sucked out of the room. Fort Jackson had already swept almost every major category across the Army and this was the icing on the cake. Fort Jackson is full of winners, professionals that practice the art of leadership violently every day and now the whole Army knew it.



Q: Is there something you learned here that you will carry with your to our next assignment?



A: I learned that everyone has a story and that no one story is better than the other. That this innovation that lies in the minds of our junior leaders is unmatched. That civilians are force multipliers. That the local community truly loves “their Army.”



Q: What was your favorite normal duty or interaction?



A: The best part of my day was definitely PT. Seeing Soldiers conduct physical fitness will make the rest of the day awesome. The town halls, Facebook lives, radio interviews, interesting small group discussions, Drill Sergeant Resiliency Program, Pre Command Course and luncheons were great too.