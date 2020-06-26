HS1 Jonathon Chastine earns Enlisted Person of the Quarter at Training Center Cape May

Congratulations to HS1 Jonathon Chastine on earning Enlisted Person of the Quarter! Thank you for your hard work and dedication in helping take care of not only the recruits and Training Center staff but also all of the other local Coast Guard units.



U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Chastine, a health services technician, earned Enlisted Person of the Quarter at Training Center Cape May for the first quarter.



As a Preventive Medicine Technician, he performed sanitation inspections of the Child Development Center, the barbershop, and the galley, verifying standards were established and maintained to safeguard children, Training Center staff, and recruits from illness. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he worked to properly fit test N-195 respirators on more than 90 health, safety, and work-life caregivers, ensuring their protection on the Training Center's frontline against the disease.



Chastine is a native of Macon, Georgia, and enlisted in the Coast Guard in July of 2008. His previous assignments include Station Michigan City, Indiana as a non-rate, TRACEN Yorktown, Virginia as an HS3, Base Kodiak, Alaska as an HS2, and Preventative Medicine Technician “C” school in San Antonio, TX.



Chastine is pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree from American University with a focus in Public Health. His awards include the Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Coast Guard Unit Commendation, and Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation, as well as other personal and service awards. He has also earned his (NAVMED 6210/4) U.S Navy Ship Sanitation Certificate Inspector Card, which allows him to certify Cutter’s to enter into foreign ports.



Chastine spends his free time with friends and family when provided the opportunity. He has an active interest in football (both college and professional), coaching youth sports and fishing.

