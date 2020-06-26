Division Newport team wins Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year 2020 Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Members of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s AN/BYG-1 Combat...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Members of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s AN/BYG-1 Combat Control System Virtual Twin (VTwin) Team, which recently won the Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition (RD&A) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year 2020 Award, include Anthony Soscia (from left), Scott Aubuchon, Christopher Plezia, Vathana Chan, Edgardo Ramos and Phong Tran, all from the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department. Team member not pictured is Richmond Huot. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport AN/BYG-1 Combat Control System Virtual Twin (VTwin) Team recently won the Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition (RD&A) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year 2020 Award in the team category.



This prestigious Navy award recognizes technical superiority, innovation, technical merit, operational impact and applicability to Assistant Secretary of the Navy RD&A priorities. Division Newport has had six winners in this program over the past seven years.



In less than six months’ time, the team from the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department revolutionized the AN-BYG-1 submarine combat control system using virtualization to equip warfighters with a flexible capability. Their outstanding efforts resulted in the VTwin Program of Record for installation on submarine platforms beginning in fiscal year 2021.



Division Newport team members are: Scott Aubuchon, engineer, a resident of Little Compton, Rhode Island; Edgardo Ramos, scientist, a resident of Bristol, Rhode Island; Vathana Chan, engineer, a resident of Attleboro, Massachusetts; Anthony Soscia, engineer/project lead, a resident of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; Richmond Huot, scientist, a resident of Providence, Rhode Island; Phong Tran, scientist, a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island; and Christopher Plezia, engineer, a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island.



A technological transformation is occurring within the Navy, further advancing the notion of hardware independence and transforming the entire combat system using state-of-the-practice technologies and processing techniques. The AN/BYG-1 Combat Control System VTwin project is one such effort. It replicates the submarine combat control system using modern computer processors that operate in a much smaller footprint than the organic system and also uses software engineering techniques to isolate applications and operating systems, achieving true independence from system hardware.



Award winners will be formally recognized at a future date.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.