Motorcycle riding: Be prepared, be seen, practice risk management

Courtesy Photo | As the 2020 motorcycle-riding season shifts into high gear, Army Safety reminds all...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As the 2020 motorcycle-riding season shifts into high gear, Army Safety reminds all motorcycle riders to be ready and armed with the best safety knowledge available. Army Regulation 385-10 identifies motorcycle safety training requirements for service members and, in some cases, Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees who may ride government-owned motorcycles. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic Rider Course (BRC) course meets DOD and Army standards. (U.S. Army Safety Center Graphic Illustration) see less | View Image Page

As the 2020 motorcycle-riding season shifts into high gear, the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office (ISO) reminds all motorcycle riders to be ready and armed with the best safety knowledge available.



“Motorcycling can be a great experience as long as one is properly trained, licensed, wears the proper protective equipment, and stays focused and keeps the motorcycle under control,” said Fort McCoy ISO Manager Randy Eddy. “Become a safe and disciplined rider, know the regulatory requirements you must abide by, and do whatever you can do to proactively mentor fellow riders to support a safe and disciplined culture.”



Army Regulation 385-10 identifies motorcycle safety training requirements for service members and, in some cases, Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees who may ride government-owned motorcycles. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic Rider Course (BRC) course meets DOD and Army standards.



For civilian motorcyclists on Fort McCoy, it’s also recommended they take a motorcycle-safety course. Those who want to find the nearest motorcycle-safety course training site to take a course should check with the nearest Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles office, or visit www.dot.wisconsin.gov/safety/vehicle/motorcycle/training.htm#other-schools. For training courses offered through ABATE of Wisconsin visit abatewis.org/programs.



Civilian motorcyclists traveling on Fort McCoy also must have: a valid driver's license with motorcycle endorsement (class M license) and insurance and wear the same personal protective equipment as military riders.



Eddy also offers these tips from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation:



• Stay visible. Remember that motorists often have trouble seeing motorcycles and reacting in time.



• Be aware of other vehicles’ blind spots. Flash the brake light when slowing down and before stopping.



• Always dress for safety. Wear a quality helmet and eye protection. Wear bright clothing; a light-colored helmet; and leather or other thick, protective clothing.



• Also apply effective mental strategies. Constantly search the road for changing conditions.



• Use lane positioning to be seen — ride in the part of a lane where you are most visible. Watch for turning vehicles, signal moves in advance, and avoid weaving between lanes.



• Pretend to be invisible, and ride extra defensively.



For more information about motorcycle safety, go online to https://safety.army.mil or http://www.msf-usa.org, or call the ISO.



(The Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office contributed to this article.)