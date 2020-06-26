ANG Cares 365 releases 'Money Minutes' video clips

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The Air National Guard Prevention Education and Outreach marketing team, or ANG Cares 365, in East Tennessee recently developed and released a series of flash videos to promote the financial welfare of the component's 107,000 Airmen.



Producers said that the "Money Minutes," 60-second videos provide tips for financial health in credit scores, savings, budgeting, and setting financial goals, among others. They will appear on social media and the Warrior Network television channel throughout the summer.



"Our goal was to help empower Airmen in their finances by providing expert advice they might not otherwise know," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sara Eldred, marketing manager. "In these short videos, we get financial tips from Airmen and Family Readiness Program Manager Clare Long."



Sergeant Eldred said that managers assigned to bases across the nation think of ways to reach Airmen with services and information effectively. The ANG Cares 365 marketing team (www.ang.af.mil/prevention) works under the Air National Guard's Prevention Action Group. It includes Airmen and family programs, psychological health, sexual assault prevention and response, suicide awareness, drug demand reduction, chaplains, equal opportunity, and diversity. The marketing team collaborates with the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's production branch as well as the Warrior Network television studios.



"The relationship with ANG Cares and Sergeant Eldred's small team is a big part of TEC University's overall success in producing educational and informative products," said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Withers, chief of TEC-U. "They are a tremendous collaborative asset to the Air National Guard."



The marketing team produced and released 37 videos through the last two years, supporting their vision "to create a culture within the Air National Guard that seeking help is a sign of strength."



"I encourage Airmen to follow us on social media and share the good things that Airmen and Family Readiness managers and ANG Cares 365 are doing to support our Air National Guard," said Sergeant Eldred.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 Story ID: 372914