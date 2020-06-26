Comfort stations opened, tent camping open at Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is shown June 11, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is shown June 11, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The campground first reopened May 22, 2020, and hundreds of people have since returned to camping at the campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Guests of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground are now able to use comfort stations — public bathrooms and showers — following recent to the installation response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Playgrounds also have opened to guests. In addition, more rustic types of camping, such as tent camping, are now allowed because the comfort stations are open, officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation said.



Officials also noted that if COVID-19 cases in the area continue to increase and create a change in health conditions, previous restrictions will return.



All guests are asked to continue to maintain social distancing and to take extra safety precautions as directed.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), distance is still key during this ongoing public health emergency, including while camping.



“Social distancing — the practice of keeping at least 6 feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact — is the only effective means of slowing the rate of infection,” states a WDNR post at https://dnr.wi.gov/covid-19 describing current requirements by the state.



“(Wisconsin) state park and trail visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities, and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult.”



More information about current Pine View Campground rules and restrictions related to COVID-19 can be found online at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/application/files/2115/8940/3347/PVC_opening_weekend_letter.jpg.



The campground reservation office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



(The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)