U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resumes construction for Buffalo South breakwater repairs

Photo By Jess Levenson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District makes repairs to damaged areas of critical need on the Buffalo south breakwater located in the Buffalo Harbor, Buffalo, NY, July 26, 2019. Credit: Andrew Kist, Buffalo District engineer

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has resumed Buffalo South breakwater construction operations this weekend to repair 625 feet out of the 1,000 foot degraded section, and is scheduled for completion in the fall 2020.



The contractor, Ryba Marine Construction, started construction work July 2019 to December 2019 before they stopped operation due to winter weather conditions.



The Corps of Engineers has identified the 625 feet under construction as the most degraded area to repair based on available funding. Repairs to the remaining reach is dependent upon receiving additional funding.



The 10,200-foot Buffalo South breakwater protects the Buffalo Harbor and nearby dredged sediment confined disposal facilities from deep water wave and ice action. These conditions, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections of the south end to breakdown and unravel.



“I am pleased with the continued work that the Army Corps of Engineers has invested into Buffalo’s waterfront,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “They are not only protecting the investment we have made into Western New York’s waterways, but making it safer for all that utilize Buffalo Harbor.”



"Continued progress toward an active waterfront requires regular maintenance and protective measures in and around the water," said Congressman Brian Higgins. "The south breakwater has experienced significant deterioration. These improvements, led by Buffalo's Army Corps team, will serve to enhance conditions for boaters and water activities and protect the water's edge along the Outer Harbor around Buffalo Harbor State Park and the Small Boat Harbor."



“We have seen the powerful storms that come off Lake Erie generating high winds, waves, and ice that can damage the breakwater and shoreline infrastructure,” said LTC Jason Toth, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “Maintaining the south breakwater provides safe navigation within the Buffalo Harbor, and contributes to the coastal resiliency of property and shoreline infrastructure behind the breakwater. With Lake Erie water levels at a record high and storms being stronger and more frequent, it is timely that this vital piece of infrastructure is repaired.”



Project Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157714207624117



