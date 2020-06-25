Pounding the pavement with the new Barstow Marines Running Club

Photo By Laurie Pearson | Major Terry Herzog, S-1 director and Sgt. Josue LopezArenas, Administration...... read more read more Photo By Laurie Pearson | Major Terry Herzog, S-1 director and Sgt. Josue LopezArenas, Administration noncommissioned officer, keep pace with one another as they run the roads in their new Barstow Marines Running Club shirts, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 17. The club has 13 members as of today, with each tracking their miles, competing and encouraging one another. see less | View Image Page

Some Marines have taken to running the roads and trails on and around Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif. as another outlet for their competitive natures.



“With Barstow being such a small unit, I wanted to create something that the Marines could take ownership in that would bolster morale and esprit de corps,” said Maj. Terry J. Herzog, S-1 director on base. “I wanted to start a running club on base to foster and promote camaraderie.”



Running also increases self-discipline and mental toughness, he explained. The 13 members of the running club have taken it to a whole extra level in just over a month. Most of their runs are solo ventures, but everyone tallies their results through an app called Strava, which they can also use to communicate and keep in touch with one another, as well as issue challenges.



“It has been really competitive,” Herzog said. “One of the runners went into Friday with a fairly large lead in miles, due to the fact he ran 26 miles the day before. However, another Marine decided to run 25 miles early Friday morning to capture the weekly title for most miles ran during that week!”



“I had been giving one of my Marines a little time during his work day to get some miles in, and he was getting good miles in, but then I thought about it and realized I could beat him,” said Sgt. Josue I LopezArenas, Administration noncommissioned officer. “So, I left home and ran to the base, then through it, then through Daggett to the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard Stables. From there I ran to Peggy Sue’s Diner and then that other gate for the Yermo Annex. Then I repeated the same course all the way back, but it wasn’t quite far enough. So, I ran up to the high school and met up with a friend who finished the last of the 25 miles with me on the school track.”



With a sly grin, he acknowledged that he did it out of a shear competitive spirit. “Running has always come naturally to me as something that I can excel at” Lopez said. “And when I’m good at some-thing I naturally become competitive in that area. I saw that I was close and knew I could do it, so I pushed myself to win that week.”



They have their eyes on the various prizes they can earn by racking up miles, but they also want to see their names at the top of the leader board for the prestige and pride they feel in their accomplishments. “The first 10 runners who run a 100 miles will get a free club t-shirt,” Herzog said. “The Weekly Miles Leader in the S-1 shop is given a half day off. The Monthly Miles Leader in S-1 receives a full day off, in addition to a free lunch, and they’ll get to keep the Monthly Total Miles Trophy for bragging rights.”



For the month of May, Sgt. Lopez won the Monthly Miles Challenge by having ran the most miles, besides Herzog, who is excluded from the perks, in the club with for having run a total of 100 miles.



Approximately one third of the runners are averaging about three runs per week for a total of about 15 to 30 miles logged per week. Most run individually, though there are occasional running events in which the club members can also participate and count those miles towards their goal. For example, club members joined other military personnel and dependents in running a Headquarters Company Half Marathon, June 5. That was a 13.1 mile addition to their running logs, with approximately 50 runners in all engaging in the event.



“People can pair up, or run as a group whenever they feel like they need or want to,” Herzog said.



With temperatures in the Mojave Desert often exceeding 100 degrees, the majority of the runners choose to get their miles in around 6:00-7:00 a.m., and sometimes they run during their lunch breaks. The Marines focus on safety and health, ensuring that they bring a water source when running, such as hydration equipped backpacks, or a hand-held bottle. Proper gear is also encouraged to mitigate heat illnesses and prevent injuries.



“I, personally, choose to wear (specialized running shoes),” Herzog said. Al-though any running shoes may be worn as preferred by the individual runners. “(The ones I like) have huge cushioned souls and help save your feet when you run on pavement or really any surface. I also wear copper wicking toe socks. These socks significantly reduce any blisters and keep your feet dry. Specialty running shorts that have a silky underwear lining that prevents chaffing, are also recommended.”



To block those ultraviolet sun rays, a sunscreen with a high sun protection factor is important, as are sunglasses and hat.



“I use a 110 SPF sunscreen on the sides of my face,” Herzog said. “I like to wear a vented, snap-back ‘trucker hat’ which is very loose fitting and lightweight. It also helps to keep sweat out of my eyes. The sunglasses I use are designed for runners so that they don’t slip.”



One other thing that the major uses is a cloth which he soaks in cold water and drapes around his neck to help keep him cool. It is also important to keep identification and a cellular phone on your person when running. It may be necessary to present identification at any point while on base, and the phone will not only track miles automatically, using the app, but can also be used to take photographs, or call for assistance should there be an emergency.



“I think most of the members use their phones to listen to music, as well,” Herzog said. “I don’t listen to anything but my own thoughts and the sounds of nature.”



Each of the runners have their own methods, preferences and reasons.



“Some enjoy running because it allows them to be outside and to be free,” Herzog said. “Running also allows each of us to accomplish small missions which, in return, build mental toughness and confidence.



”If you have questions about the Barstow Marines Running Club, or would like to join, you may reach Maj. Herzog at 760-577-6560.



Or you can go to the club web site at: https://www.strava.com/clubs/647613.



Runners will also need to download the Strava app to track miles and other details