1st Network Battalion for MCIWest operational

Call (855) ESD-USMC for computer help aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., or anywhere within the six Marine Corps bases under command of Marine Corps Installations West.



“That number, (855) ESD-USMC or (855) 373-8762, will put you in contact with a member of the 1st Network Battalion,” said Juan Rivera, S-6, Communications department director, MCLB Barstow.



The 1st Network Battalion was officially stood-up within Marine Forces Cyber Operations Group June 4, and is composed of at least five civilian personnel and contractors from every base within MCI West command. Those include Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.; Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.; Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif.; Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif.; and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, San Diego, Calif., Rivera explained.



“Marines currently located aboard Camp Pendleton also make up a key component to the success of the Network Battalion,” said Lt. Col. Juliet Calvin, the new commanding officer of the nascent 1st NB.



“The 1st NB was established to address the need for increased and enhanced cyberspace security and development within the Marine Corps,” she explained.



The ESD in (855) ESD-USMC stands for Enterprise Service Desk.



“The ESD is located in Kansas City, Kan., with the alternate ESD in New Orleans,” Calvin explained. “When a customer calls (855) ESD-USMC, they are speaking with an information technology professional whom is located at one of the two locations. The ESD is operated by the Marine Corps Cyber Operations G r o u p .”



“It’s estimated that 60 to 80 percent of all computer problems can be handled by 1st NB personnel over the phone by remoting in to the caller’s computer,” Calvin said. “If the problem can’t be handled remotely, then a qualified 1st NB information technology professional either from Camp Pendleton or the caller’s respective base will respond to the location in person to handle the issue.”



Although Calvin’s office is located aboard Camp Pendleton, the headquarters of MCI West, she answers directly to MARFOR Cyber Operations Group, located at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.



“We’re a prototype for this type of command within the Corps,” Calvin said. “Depending on its success, at least three other Network Battalions and two smaller Network activities will be stood up with the Marine Corps.”



Rivera stressed that the regular help desk number in Communications, (760) 577-6780, is still operational, but only for issues related to telecommunications, phones and radios located on MCLB Barstow.



Calvin continues if a customer does calls (855) ESD-USMC with a phone or radio problem, they will be redirected to the regular Communications help desk number aboard their respective base for assistance.The 1st NB has already proven to be a remarkably efficient way to handle computer issues since the expertise to fix a particular computer related problem is drawn from a much larger field of talent, Calvin said.



“The new battalion is the first new communications-related military command stood up in fifty years in the Marine Corps,” she said. “The 1st NB has already established itself as a very effective tool in handling cyberspace security issues.”



Calvin said if the Network Battalion continues to prove successful, then similar organizations will be established within all branches of the military.



“Besides handling computer problems, we’re also tasked with defensive cyberspace security for the Marine Corps, meaning we are developing ways to combat hacking and prevent hostile takeovers of computers within the force,” she said.



“The designation of 1st NB to a military unit elevates cyberspace technology to a MAGTF (Marine Air-Ground Task Force) level entity,” Calvin continued. “If the battalion is successful there will be a Network Battalion component within all MAGTFs, aboard all ships, working right alongside the Marines toward a successful completion of whatever mission they’re assigned.”



“The newly formed battalion represents the Marine Corps’ acknowledgement that computers are just as important a tool in waging warfare as any other weapon in its arsenal. As such, cyberspace security must constantly evolve and grow with the modern aspects of today’s warfare,” Calvin said.



Remember, for any computer related issues aboard MCLB Barstow, or within MCI West’s command, call (855) ESD-USMC or (855) 373-8762.

