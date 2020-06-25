Florida Guard supports relocation of two Community Based Testing Sites in South Florida

Photo By Maj. Jesse Manzano | Spc. Leticia Bates, a Soldier with the 2-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jesse Manzano | Spc. Leticia Bates, a Soldier with the 2-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, collects the specimen from a nurse who performed a nasal swab at the Vincent Torres Memorial Park Community Based Testing Site in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward County. The Lauderdale Lakes CBTS is one of two new CBTS locations in Broward that opened recently. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.) see less | View Image Page

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. - Two Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in Broward County moved to new locations this week, and Soldiers from the Florida National Guard were there to support local and state authorities during the move, set up and resumption of operations.



"We have been working at testing sites in Broward County since we arrived in South Florida at the beginning of June," said Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Jones, a noncommissioned officer assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st of the 265th Air Defense Artillery (1-265 ADA) out of Deland, Fla. "We were originally assigned to the Hampton Pines testing site, but when it was moved to Lauderdale Lakes, our mission continued in the new location."



The two new test sites located at the Vincent Torres Memorial Park in Lauderdale Lakes and at Lincoln Park in Fort Lauderdale replaced the Hampton Pines and Urban League CBTS locations respectively, which are now closed.



"We are here to help the community," said 2nd Lt. Pablo Iguaran, a platoon leader with Alpha Battery, 1-265 ADA and the officer in charge of the Lincoln Park CBTS. "The Florida Guard can adapt very quickly, so when the move from the Urban League to Lincoln Park was announced, we were prepared to handle it without any issues."



Since starting COVID-19 operations in mid-March, the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) has served as the Florida National Guard's main effort supporting the state's COVID-19 response. Working together with federal, state and local authorities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the 50th RSG and its subordinate units have provided direct and indirect support to more than a dozen CBTS locations, helping administer more than 200,000 sample collections to date in their area of operations. 50th RSG Soldiers are also supporting screening operations at three airports.