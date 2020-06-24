Setting an example

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | Drive-through testing was provided in Whitecloud, in Newago County. It was done in...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | Drive-through testing was provided in Whitecloud, in Newago County. It was done in partnership between the district health department #10 and the Michigan National Guard. Anybody who wanted to have the test done just had to drive up to have it administered, and be on their way. They first gave their information so the department could be in contact with any positive results. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera) see less | View Image Page

WHITECLOUD, Mich. -- More than one million and counting, is how many COVID-19 tests the state of Michigan has done in the last few months, after the first known cases were identified in the beginning of March.

Many of the tests have been performed by medics with the Michigan National Guard, who have gone into prisons and nursing homes to administer the tests to the most vulnerable. Now they are conducting it on Michiganders who want the peace of mind of knowing if they have it or not.

“We are doing community-based testing for COVID-19 in partnership with District Health Department #10 and the Army National Guard, and serving the folks here in Newago County,” said George Davis, a clinical supervisor with District Health Department #10. “We know that this virus has a very scary fatality rate for people innocently living their lives, and we want to prevent the spread,” said Davis.

A spread that is ravaging the rest of the country, but has slowed down in Michigan. By testing as many as possible, the state health community would like to see it slowed down even more. District Health Department #10 did its part by helping conduct community testing and by having themselves tested as well.

“We want to set an example that screening is an important part of health and community,” said Davis. “If we are recommending our community to do something, we are going to do it, too.”

Many had heard the test could hurt and were scared to do it, but were there encouraging each other to get it done, because as essential workers they know it is important for them to stay healthy.

“We can provide information and encouragement after going through it ourselves,” said Kate Gilley, a community health worker for District Health Department #10. “It’s one more way we can advocate and support people. There is anxiety about doing the test and now having gone through it, it’s not nearly as bad as I had thought it to be.”

Gilley is out there most days helping those in her community get the resources they need to get through this pandemic. Whether this is helping to link them up to the resources or dropping food off in a safe way to their house, she feels fortunate to be helping.

“I felt my job was even more important, and I’ve seen communities coming together to help people and that’s been amazing,” said Gilley.

Helping the community is what the Michigan National Guard medics are doing. They have been performing thousands of tests on civilians, to help everyone reclaim their lives.

“I think everybody’s on the same page and has the same common goal in mind,” said Spc. Derek Conaway. “I don’t think I would have ever pictured myself in a full set of personal protective equipment testing people for a virus, but we do what we have to do.”

Conaway, who is with Assembly Area Lugnuts, joined the National Guard to help his community and state, and has had the best experiences of his life all while helping others.

“There’s nothing better I don’t think, especially in times like now, when we get to be there and help each other out,” said Conaway. “Being there for your community and everyone at home, it’s a really good feeling.”

By having the test done on themselves by National Guard medics, the community health workers are proving that part of helping is partnering. (Story by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)