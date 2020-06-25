District to kick off workweek with aerial mosquito treatment

Courtesy Photo | Mosquitoes and sand flies can cause serious health hazards impeding mission readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mosquitoes and sand flies can cause serious health hazards impeding mission readiness status of troops. Preventive Medicine troops work every day to monitor populations of these insects. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Bateman) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. — Weather permitting, the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct aerial mosquito treatment over federal property on Craney Island, June 29.



Monday’s granular mosquito larvicide treatment will be sprayed by a dust-cropper style aircraft from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will target developing mosquito larvae. If conditions don’t allow for spraying, the inclement weather date is Tuesday.



Beekeepers in affected areas do not need to keep bees covered during spraying operations, as the chemical used does not affect bees.



The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area and can be reached at 757-393-8666.



