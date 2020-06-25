Irwin Army Community Hospital curbside service ends July 2

The last day for pharmacy curbside service at Irwin Army Community Hospital is July 2. The last car may enter at 3:45 p.m.



IACH Pharmacy is closed July 3 in honor of the 4th of July holiday. IACH’s Pharmacy hours July 6 (training holiday) are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Normal hours resume July 7, 8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.



The PX Pharmacy reopens July 7, 9 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Patients can initiate refill prescriptions for pick up at the PX Pharmacy starting July 7. Refill prescriptions can be initiated by using Tricare Online, Secure Messaging or the automated refill line 785-239-7427. The PX Pharmacy is located 2210 Trooper Dr. on Fort Riley.



New prescription requests from a network provider that are paper or handwritten must be dropped off at the pharmacy. Electronic prescriptions must be initiated over the phone by calling 785-239-3627, option 3, or through Secure Messaging. Pharmacy customers can expect a wait of up to four hours after dropping a prescription. Prescriptions initiated after 1 p.m. can be picked up the next business day after 10 a.m.



The pharmacy will send a text message notification to customers that initiate their prescription fills by phone or in person when their prescription is ready for pick up. Physical distancing requirements limit the number of individuals who can safely remain in the pharmacy/lab areas of IACH. Patients are asked not to wait in the lobby of the hospital.



All pharmacy customers will be screened at the entrance of the facility. Customers are asked to bring and wear a face covering while inside the hospital to protect others.



Patients who need to take extra precautions or are at a higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 may consider using home delivery of medication through Express-Scripts by visiting https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/home-delivery. Patients can also have a family member who is not at a higher risk of severe illness to pick up medications for them by providing a copy of their military ID card.



The IACH pharmacy team is working closely with public health officials to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while continuing to provide medicines and critical health services to the community.



For additional questions or to initiate a prescription, call 785-239-3627, option 3, to speak to pharmacy personnel Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 16:38 Story ID: 372841 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Irwin Army Community Hospital curbside service ends July 2, by Patrecia Geistfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.