Expeditionary Medical Facility - M change of charge

Capt. Kevin Brown turned over leadership of Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) - M to Capt. David Barrows, during a change of charge ceremony on June 25 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony included face coverings, social distancing, and a limited number of on-site participants.



Brown served as EMF-M’s commanding officer, as well as executive officer for Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville.



EMF-M consists of more than 400 sailors, including medical staff and support personnel. EMFs are staffed and sourced by Navy Medicine personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Commands (NMRTCs) at military treatment facilities across the country. The bulk of EMF-M’s personnel come from NMRTC Jacksonville and Naval Hospital Jacksonville.



Under Brown’s leadership, EMF-M earned its Tier 1 readiness capability certification in February 2019. This certifies its ability to provide combat operations medical support to U.S. Fleet Forces.



Brown led EMF-M during its deployments this year in the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff deployed to sites including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; New York (aboard USNS Comfort); Dallas, Texas; and Stamford, Connecticut, to provide relief to area hospitals strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EMF coordinates closely with local, state, and federal authorities.



Brown was awarded the Louisiana Legion of Merit medal, for EMF-M’s work in that state.



“The deployments in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response were special for us,” said Brown. “EMF personnel volunteer to leave the security of home in times of crisis, and go into harm’s way to save lives. And that’s what we did.”



As executive officer for NH Jacksonville and NMRTC Jacksonville, Brown facilitated the commands’ daily safety brief. This starts each day with a focus on patient safety. Leaders and staff (from the commands’ six locations) meet in person and by phone to identify potential risks early, so they can be acted on promptly.



At the ceremony, Capt. Matthew Case, NH Jacksonville commander and NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, presented Brown with the Meritorious Service Medal on behalf of Rear Adm. Anne Swap, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, for outstanding meritorious service while serving as executive officer.



Brown’s next assignment will be as fleet surgeon for U.S. Fleet Forces. A native of Genoa, Ohio and a Medical Corps officer, Brown is board certified in family medicine and aerospace medicine. Past assignments include: Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital; Naval Health Clinic Annapolis; Naval Medical Center Portsmouth; Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG-12) surgeon aboard USS Enterprise (CVN-65); and force surgeon for Commander, Naval Air Forces.



Barrows, a native of Los Angeles, California and a Medical Corps officer, is board certified in anesthesiology, pain management, and addiction medicine. Most recently, he served as director of Navy Medicine’s Trauma Strategy Management Office and Clinical Communities. Past assignments also include: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, and battalion surgeon for 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion.



“I look forward to maintaining EMF-M’s high standards of readiness and reliability,” said Barrows. In addition to EMF-M commanding officer, he has assumed the role of executive officer for Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville (and its five branch health clinics) serves 163,000 active-duty, family members, and retired service members, including 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville (and its five units) ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:04 Story ID: 372809 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility - M change of charge, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.