Battle Group Poland conducts Bull Run 12 exercise

BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland - NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade conducted Bull Run 12, a multinational rapid-response exercise and wet gap crossing in the Suwalki region of northeast Poland, June 19-23.



Bull Run 12 was designed to demonstrate interoperability and the overall readiness of the 15th MB and Battle Group Poland.



“Exercises like Bull Run offer awesome opportunities for the entire Battle Group,” said U.S. Army Maj. Michael Dyer, assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment.



Dyer said the exercise trains the Battle Group’s reconnaissance, support, and maneuver elements to be prepared to work together by moving troops and equipment wherever called to defend the alliance.



However, this iteration of Bull Run had a more complex scenario than previous exercises of the same name. It included units from the Polish 16th Mechanized Division, Land Force Aviation, and the Polish Air Force, as well as the 1st Territorial Defense Force Brigade.



The exercise began with the reconnaissance elements from the U.K.’s Legion Troop departing from Bemowo Piskie Training Area and conducting reconnaissance in an assigned area.



On the morning of June 21, Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment received the alert to begin preparing for nighttime movements. This tested BGP’s ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment from BPTA to areas in the Suwalki region for the bridge crossing operation.



The bridging operation near Jagłowo involved more than just infantry carrier vehicles crossing a wet gap. It also included coordinated and synchronized activities of multinational forces such as tactical movements, bridging, air support, medical evacuation, and mobile defense.



Bull Run 12 concluded with the return of all units and equipment returning to their bases on June 23.



The exercise took extensive planning and coordination within the battle group and with the Polish military.



The commander of the Battle Group, Lt. Col. Andrew Gallo, said the primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability.



Even the numerous joint training events that preceded Bull Run 12 aided in this interoperability.



Working with the battle group is beneficial to the readiness and combat capabilities of the Polish military according to Col. Bogdan Rycerski, the commander of the 15th MB.



“Our cooperation with Battle Group Poland is giving us lots of opportunities for common training, checking our skills and capabilities and how to operate according to NATO,” Rycerski said.



Lt. Gen. Sławomir Wojciechowski, commander of Multinational Division Northeast, said the constant state of readiness that comes from this kind of training is one of NATO’s greatest strengths.



“Bull Run 12 has proved that our forces are well-integrated, interoperable, and ready at all times,” Wojciechowski said. “Acting as one, we reinforce NATO's collective defense and deterrence.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 Story ID: 372808