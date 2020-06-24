1st MLG marks modernization of capabilities with deactivation/activation ceremony

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Bridge Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB), 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG) was deactivated on June 22.



The deactivation is part of the Marine Corps force design efforts to create and maintain a competitive edge against any adversary.



Bridge Company was initially activated on September 29, 1950, and has a proud history of service to the Nation including conflict in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Bridge Company initially took the form of two platoons during the build up for the Korean Conflict and later became a company in 1957. The company deactivated in 1994 and reactivated in 2010. While the equipment required to conduct bridging operations is being divested, 7th ESB remains capable of conducting engineering reconnaissance and the planning required to ascertain requirements to provide mobility across both ground and water obstacles. 7th ESB retains its capabilities for gap crossing operations using nonstandard bridging techniques. Nonstandard bridges are constructed from various materiel such as timber, concrete abutments and iron beams among other materials. Bridge designs vary based on the needs of the mission.



“The Marines and Sailors of Bridge Company served the Corps honorably and with distinction in previous conflicts and contingencies,” said BGen Bobbi Shea, the Commanding General of 1st MLG. “This milestone is one of many in which 1st Marine Logistics Group implements the Commandant’s vision for Force Design.”



“As Bridge Company deactivates, this should not be seen as a loss of a capability. It is a transition of capabilities,” said Capt. Micah Tate, former Bridge Company and current Charlie Company Commanding Officer. “With the Marine Corps becoming more integrated with the Navy for extended dispersed operations, bridging will instead become focused on non-standard bridging techniques that the Marines of this company know how to do. Charlie Company and Bridge Company both have historically served in the same rice paddies in Vietnam to the waddies of Afghanistan and the traditions and successes of both companies will be carried forward.”



During Bridge Company’s combined 47 years of service it deployed in support of the Vietnam War and Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

