Fort Greely housing earns #1 ranking for resident satisfaction

Privatized residential housing on U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely, owned by the Lendlease Corporation and operated by North Haven Communities, earned top honors for overall resident satisfaction during the recent Army Resident Satisfaction Survey released June 22.



This is the second time within the past year that Fort Greely has ranked in the top four out of 43 Army garrisons worldwide.



“Taking care of our residents is our number one priority. They deserve the best quality housing possible, and I am very proud of our accomplishments and our strong partnership with North Haven Communities,” said Lt. Col. Joel Johnson, garrison commander for U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely. “We are using the survey results as one of several tools to continue to identify ways to improve housing conditions.”



The results come amid continuous efforts to improve Army housing conditions worldwide.



Overall, more than 87,000 residents were invited to participate in the survey and 21, 287 responded – significantly higher participation than last year’s survey.



Residents were pleased with the convenience, safety, and security that Fort Greely housing offered. Quality housing for Soldiers and their families continues to be the Army’s top Quality of Life priority, and Army leaders are committed to further improving housing conditions.



Housing residents who experience extended housing problems are encouraged to reach out directly to the garrison Housing Office at 907-873-4658 or reach senior leaders by calling the Fort Greely housing hotline at 907-384-6666. Residents can also voice concerns during quarterly housing town hall meetings.



“Earning the number one ranking for privatized residential housing satisfaction does not mean we take a breather – we must continue to work diligently to ensure our residents have the best housing possible,” said Johnson.

