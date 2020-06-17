Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Child Development Center, youth center reopen

Courtesy Photo | A child plays at the Child Development Center on June 17, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A child plays at the Child Development Center on June 17, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The center, along with the Fort McCoy School Age Center/Youth Center reopened June 15 after having had to close for the installation's COVID-19 pandemic response. The opening comes with many safety precautions included in daily operations. The center is operated by Child and Youth Services of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services



Activity at the Fort McCoy School Age Center/Youth Center and Child Development Center are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The center, along with the Fort McCoy Child Development Center reopened June 15, 2020, after having had to close for the installation's COVID-19 pandemic response.



The opening comes with many safety precautions included in daily operations.



The center is operated by Child and Youth Services of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



