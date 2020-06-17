Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Child Development Center, youth center reopen

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services

    Activity at the Fort McCoy School Age Center/Youth Center and Child Development Center are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The center, along with the Fort McCoy Child Development Center reopened June 15, 2020, after having had to close for the installation's COVID-19 pandemic response.

    The opening comes with many safety precautions included in daily operations.

    The center is operated by Child and Youth Services of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

