Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Offers ECS “C” School Course

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 24, 2020) Engineering Control System (ECS) "C" School students at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes work on ECS simulated courseware to gain the practical skills necessary to support performance of tasks required on amphibious transport dock (LPD-17) ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

GREAT LAKES (June 24, 2020) –Engineering Control System (ECS) “C” School course is a huge benefit to not only an engines’ lifespan but also the lives of sailors onboard.



Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes offers the school to Electricians Mates, Electronics Technicians, Enginemen (EN), Interior Communications Electricians, Information Systems Technicians, and Machinist’s Mates third class petty officers to master chief petty officers.



The course will enable the trainee to obtain the practical skills necessary to support performance of the tasks required on amphibious transport dock (LPD-17) ships to operate the ECS and closely follows tasks required for competencies identified by the Personnel Qualification Standards for Propulsion and Auxiliary Control Console (PACC) and Electric Plant Control Console (EPCC).



“We are able to help Sailors learn the knowledge and skills of what the ECS software and consoles are prior to checking into their next command,” said Engineman 1st Class Petty Officer Samantha Cardenas, instructor at SWESC EN "C" School. “The next level training of simulated courseware is a way for sailors to put the information that has been taught in the lessons, to use in a classroom setting. This helps the sailors understand how to match the Engineering Operational Sequencing System (EOSS) with the software which gives them the general idea of what will be in store for them when they go to their next duty station.”



ECS is a system on the ship that provides the information needed to safely operate the main propulsion, the generators, and all of the auxiliary equipment that is in the engineering spaces. Through a network called Shipboard Wide Area Network (soon to be replaced by Ship Control Data Network), the ECS is able to read sensors, provide commands; whether for turning on a standby pump or shutting the engine off, and full remote control of the equipment.



The main objective for the ECS course is to provide LPD-17 engineering personnel with knowledge and skills to perform operations in a simulated environment.



Trainees will be able to extract information from directives about engineering operating parameters and operate the ECS as PACC, EPCC and their associated systems and components in accordance with EOSS procedures and approved technical manuals.



“This course is a great way for personnel to get the hands on training in an actual training environment rather than a ship where something can go wrong,” Cardenas said. “Navigating through the program for a week straight, learning by trial and error, makes Sailors more knowledgeable when they get back to the ship on what to do in a number of scenarios.”



Most of the course is simulated to go through multiple different drills and scenarios ranging from learning how to align the generators, to transferring pump operations to even controlling a class bravo fire. The course fully prepares Sailors to become qualified as PACC or EPCC on a ship.



“This course is tailored to shipboard training to almost identically match what is on the LPD’s,” said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “Sailors who successfully master the course can work on a ship-board system that collects and distributes thousands of electronic signals that monitors and controls perhaps the most comprehensive automation system in the Navy fleet. This extensive automation will save the Navy money not only through reduced manpower, but also through lower life-cycle costs,"



The SWESC Great Lakes ECS “C” School is an example of the MyNavy HR Sailor 2025 initiative to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow.



A pillar of Sailor 2025, Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) delivers a modernized learning continuum that aligns training with fleet requirements and warfighter needs. The ECS “C” School serves as an example of how traditional classroom instruction is changing offering measurable improvements to a Sailor’s ability to learn and to retain the knowledge and skills required to be successful at a given point in his or her career. The long-term vision of RRL is to take that kind of modernized training to the point of need in the fleet at the waterfront.