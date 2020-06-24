Send in your videos: NEXCOM, DeCA partner for Grill Master Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Masters of the barbecue are asked to submit evidence of their culinary artistry in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Masters of the barbecue are asked to submit evidence of their culinary artistry in a five-minute video by July 6 in the Grill Master Sweepstakes. The Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM) is partnering with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Traeger and Yeti for sweepstake prizes. see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





Masters of the barbecue are asked to submit evidence of their culinary artistry in a five-minute video by July 6 in the Grill Master Sweepstakes.

The Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM) is partnering with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Traeger and Yeti for sweepstake prizes.



NEXCOM announced the following call to grill masters on their Facebook site: “While we will miss the tastes and smells, we know we have some BBQ and grill masters around the world, and we’re inviting you to share your skills and favorite recipes with the rest of us, and not to mention, we have some amazing prizes!”



Participants must be an authorized U.S. military ID card holder to enter or win the sweepstakes. To start, go to the NEXCOM Grill Master site (https://www.nexresearch.com/se/1E599A4536AAE95C) to fill out an entry form. That same site also details official sweepstakes rules.



Video submissions must be delivered by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on July 6. The video files should be in .MP4 or .MOV format, with links to the video emailed to socialmedia@nexweb.org. They can also enter through a NEX customer service representative by calling 877-810-9030 in the U.S. or 001-877-432-1736 for overseas participants.



Videos should be five minutes or less and include the grill master introducing their culinary fare, talking about their cooking technique and showcasing the finished product. The submission should also include a recipe that can be shared. Submissions will be judged on three criteria: 1) originality of the recipe, 2) the appearance of the final dish, and 3) the sizzle provided on video.



The following prizes will be available for sweepstakes winners:



• Gold (one winner): Traeger Ironwood 885 grill, cover, front shelf, hat, t-shirt, rubs and sauces, a Yeti Tundra 65 cooler, a $100 NEX gift card and a $100 commissary gift card



• Silver (two winners): Traeger Ranger grill, “To Go Bag,” hat, t-shirt, rubs and sauces, a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler, a $100 NEX gift card and a $100 commissary gift card



• Bronze (three winners): Traeger hat, t-shirts, rubs and sauces, a Yeti Roadie 24 cooler, a $100 NEX gift card and a $100 commissary gift card



All winners will have their videos shown throughout the summer on NEX social media channels.