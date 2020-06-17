Texas Air National Guardsmen tour Tarrant Area Food Bank with Chief Operating Officer, Bennett Cepak June 17th, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Guardsmen have helped pack fresh produce, dry goods, and perishables at GSU-4 to be sent out to local Food Pantries. Team Two Leader, MSgt Dan Bentley follows Mr. Cepak through the distribution center as he explains how the Guardsmen are helping operations and expedite the food distribution process.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 13:37
|Story ID:
|372749
|Location:
|FORT WORTH , TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes: Guardsmen Tour Local Food Bank, by A1C Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
