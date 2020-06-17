Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes: Guardsmen Tour Local Food Bank

    FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guardsmen tour Tarrant Area Food Bank with Chief Operating Officer, Bennett Cepak June 17th, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Guardsmen have helped pack fresh produce, dry goods, and perishables at GSU-4 to be sent out to local Food Pantries. Team Two Leader, MSgt Dan Bentley follows Mr. Cepak through the distribution center as he explains how the Guardsmen are helping operations and expedite the food distribution process.

