Texas Air National Guardsmen tour Tarrant Area Food Bank with Chief Operating Officer, Bennett Cepak June 17th, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Guardsmen have helped pack fresh produce, dry goods, and perishables at GSU-4 to be sent out to local Food Pantries. Team Two Leader, MSgt Dan Bentley follows Mr. Cepak through the distribution center as he explains how the Guardsmen are helping operations and expedite the food distribution process.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:37 Story ID: 372749 Location: FORT WORTH , TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the Scenes: Guardsmen Tour Local Food Bank, by A1C Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.