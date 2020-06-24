JMSC to conduct virtual Simulation Professional Course

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- The Joint Multinational Simulation Center is conducting a simulation professional course that will be taught virtually from the JMSC headquarters from June 24 to July 2. The course’s primary purpose is for Soldiers from 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, to prepare for their deployment to the Joint Multinational Training Group- Ukraine.



Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and JMSC Vicenza will also be in attendance.



The curriculum emphasizes fundamental knowledge of modeling and simulation as well as integration of simulation into multinational training events.



“The Simulation Professional Course provides individuals with an understanding of the roles, responsibilities, practices, procedures, and concepts necessary to integrate models and simulations into the organizational environment,” said Capt. Christopher Webb, exercise planner and lead instructor for the SimPro course. “Several years ago, the Army Modeling and Simulations Office enabled JMSC to teach the course that is also offered stateside. Since then, we have altered the course to reflect challenges and considerations that are specific to exercise planning in United States Army Europe.”



The course is split into three modules. The first module covers the fundamentals of modeling a simulation. Here students are instructed on the theory of simulation, interoperability, and communications. Students also begin to discuss interfaces and simulation architecture. The second module covers the types of training- virtual, live and constructive. The last module is a blend of training events design and planning to include instructing students on how to go from the training objectives to the scenario, execution, and assessment. This module is typically followed by a series of practical exercises allowing the students to apply the skills learned.



“The SimPro course teaches Soldiers how to prepare and plan a simulation exercise,” said 1st Lt. Katherine Buitrago, the assistant instructor for the SimPro course.



For the first time the entire course will be taught virtually. Students and instructors will use Microsoft Teams to interact and discuss course materials.



The purpose of the virtual classroom is to ensure the safety of Soldiers and their families and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“The virtual classroom allows us to expedite the class for Soldiers who are about to deploy,” said Buitrago. “Rather than have them fly to Germany and be quarantined upon arrival, we can mitigate that risk by providing a virtual learning platform that allows us to teach them everything they need without endangering the military’s number one asset: it’s people.”



“I am excited to facilitate and teach this course,” said Webb. “If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that we have to be flexible and resilient and willing to think outside of the box. This Simulation Professional Course, in particular, allows us the opportunity to do so and to, more importantly, train the students on exercise planning in a simulated environment.”

