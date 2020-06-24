USS Roosevelt Departs for First FDNF Patrol

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 23, 2020) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) departed its new homeport of Rota, Spain, to execute its first Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol, June 23, 2020.



Roosevelt, named after the 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor, is replacing USS Carney (DDG 64) in the first of several scheduled homeport shifts to occur in support of the U.S. Navy’s long-range plan to gradually rotate the four Rota-based destroyers.



“This is Roosevelt’s inaugural patrol as a member of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 and 6th Fleet,” said Cmdr. Ryan R. Kendall, commanding officer aboard Roosevelt. “We are eager to operate alongside our NATO allies and regional partners to enhance interoperability and build a deeper partnership in operations at sea.”



For the past two weeks, the crew has been working diligently to prepare for the patrol, focusing on maintenance and training.



“I am proud of all the hard work and preparation the officers, chiefs, and crew have put into getting ready for this patrol,” said Kendall. “I believe Team Roosevelt will demonstrate our combat-ready professionalism that strengthens our allies and deters our competitors.”



Roosevelt is scheduled to conduct operations and exercises as directed by U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and C6F, including working directly alongside allies and partners throughout the Mediterranean Sea and Eastern Atlantic Ocean.



“Roosevelt is the first DDG Flight IIA, AEGIS Baseline 9 ship to arrive in 6th Fleet, and we bring additional high-end capabilities and capacities that we hope to demonstrate in a dynamic and changing security environment,” said Kendall.



The ship completed a regional patrol in the C6F area of operations and arrived at its new homeport in May. Prior to arriving in Rota, Roosevelt conducted Surface Action Group operations with USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), USS Porter (DDG 78), USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), and Royal Navy frigate HMS Kent (F78) above the Arctic Circle and in the Barents Sea.

C6F, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

