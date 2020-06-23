A Soul for Service

By Sgt. 1st Class Salli Sablan and Staff Sgt. Susan Mead, Cal Guard JFHQ



SACRAMENTO, Calif.--California National Guard combat medic is assigned to a field artillery unit, with both an undergraduate and graduate degree and is on track to complete a doctoral program next spring. Spc. Jaskiranjeet (Jessica) Sodhi is a 27-year-old, San Francisco resident working as a member of JIACG, as well as the Cal-OES logistics task force in support of COVID-19.



Before becoming a Cal Guard Soldier, Sodhi was a student who worked at a biotechnology company. What drew her to military service? “A strong desire to serve,” she said, “especially the ability to support communities during domestic emergencies.”



“When you watch the news and hear of these unexpected natural disasters, and most recently, this pandemic, I couldn’t see myself showing up and offering to help very easily as a civilian. However, as a soldier, it’s much easier to be part of that ‘boots on the ground’ effort and help, which is important to me,” said Sodhi.



Her Master of Science degree in biomedical engineering from Brown University included topics in engineering, biology and medicine. The Doctor of Pharmacy program from the University of California San Francisco includes medical science, is patient centered, and prepares students for dynamic careers in pharmacy, according to both college websites.



Why did she select these courses of study and devote the years of personal sacrifice to achieve this level of education? “Both fields enable me to do something that helps others through research and direct patient care,” explains the student.



Presently, Sodhi works as a member of the Cal Guard and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) joint interagency coordination group (JIACG). Here she was tasked with managing the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), valued above eight figures. There are just under 300 statewide locations that received much needed surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for service members working in support of COVID-19.



In addition to PPE distribution, Sodhi is also member of the Cal-OES logistics task force. This task force, in collaboration with the federal government, established a voluntary N-95 decontamination program in California as a line of effort to help address PPE shortages. “My specific role is as a liaison, facilitating the FDA required service agreements for health care facilities and providers that would like to participate in the program,” said Sodhi.



As of late June, the program has returned more than 103,000 N-95 decontaminated masks back to health care facilities and participating providers so they can keep working the front lines. According to the task force commander, Lt. Col. Marvin Green, the program has more than 1,700 participating facilities enrolled and directly attributed to Spc. Sodhi’s creation of the program booklet sent out statewide explaining the process and benefits.



“Spc. Sodhi played a vital role in California’s ability to rank in the top three states, nationally, in their ability to return so many N-95 masks to medical front lines,” said Green. “In fact, she partnered with Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Agency Secretary, who reviewed and approved the final booklet sent out across the state.”



Green explains, “Spc. Sodhi has demonstrated very clearly and respectfully how she navigates high levels of government such as Cal-OES and includes leadership around the state within program participants such as hospitals, dental clinics, police and fire department plus skilled nursing facilities.”



When asked if she describes herself as a Cal Guard Soldier or a doctoral candidate, she answers, “I strongly identify with both,” explains Sodhi. “I’m a combat medic in the California National Guard who also has this diverse academic background,” said Sodhi.

