NAVFAC EXWC Becomes the Navy’s Newest SMART Facility Offering Scholarships for Students

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 23, 2020) – Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) is honored to become the newest science, mathematics and research for transformation (SMART) sponsored facility, offering scholarships to academics currently studying science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.



Established as a concentrated effort to enhance the Department of Defense (DoD) workforce, the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program allows SMART-sponsored facilities the opportunity to provide scholarships to undergraduate, masters and doctoral students who have demonstrated a special aptitude for excelling in STEM fields.



Beginning in 2019, NAVFAC EXWC — alongside Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) — developed a SMART-sponsored facility pilot that allowed SMART scholars at NSWC PHD to enter a rotation program at NAVFAC EXWC. The pilot program, and an endorsement from the Naval STEM Coordination Office, solidified NAVFAC EXWC’s fate as becoming the DoDs newest SMART-sponsored facility — one of three other facilities added to the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program in the last 10 years.



“This is yet another milestone achievement for the extraordinary and rapid growth of NAVFAC EXWC,” said Mr. Kail Macias, NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director. “This achievement now allows our organization to further tap into the wealth of talents and capabilities our academia partnerships have to offer. Capitalizing on young people’s strengths allows them to shine. Further, it will enable EXWC to grow our future workforce by drawing upon the inner-passion and abilities of people that want to learn, earn, and excel in their respective fields of expertise.”



SMART scholars enter the program to pursue their education in several of the leading STEM fields currently in high demand by the Department of Defense. While in school, students receive full tuition, monthly stipends, health insurance, and book allowances. Students are also encouraged to participate summer DoD internships that offer hands-on experience in their respective fields. Several of these disciplines include aeronautical engineering, biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science, mathematics, mechanical engineering, nuclear engineering, ocean engineering and physics, among others.



“NAVFAC EXWC is overjoyed to add our command to a list of over 190 other SMART sponsored facilities throughout the armed forces,” said Carina B. Morgan, NAVFAC EXWC STEM Coordinator. “These students have already shown their highly-competitive skills prior to obtaining the SMART scholarship — we are eager to see what the next generation of SMART scholars will contribute to supporting our nation’s security.”



Although the novel coronavirus has delayed the adoption of the SMART-sponsored facility pilot program, NAVFAC EXWC and NSWC PHD are looking onward to the pilot program’s reinstatement once public health allows.



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, testing, evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and pragmatic expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.

