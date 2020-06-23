Team Hill gathers for Unity 5K run/walk

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military and civilian Airmen and their families participate in a Unity 5K run/walk at...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military and civilian Airmen and their families participate in a Unity 5K run/walk at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 19, 2020. The event invited Airmen from all walks of life to come together as advocates for diversity, equality and inclusiveness. It was sponsored by the African American Heritage Committee and Air Force Sergeants Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

By 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- In response to current events across the country, members of the Team Hill community gathered June 19 for a Unity 5K run/walk event.



Master Sgt. Karen Fisher, AFSA Chapter 1163 president, said Airmen from all walks of life were invited to come together as advocates for diversity, equality and inclusiveness.



“We want to promote an atmosphere where our Airmen feel respected and comfortable sharing their stories. We need to educate ourselves and remove our blind spots to make changes that are within our control,” Fisher said.



75th Air Base Wing Wingman Advocate and Installation Diversity and Inclusion Lead Denise Elbert said events such as this can help bridge cultural gaps and facilitate discussion while building morale and camaraderie.



“Our actions, such as participating in this unity event and sensing sessions, show us setting the example for society to follow. This is just the beginning and it is a powerful start to long-lasting change,” Elbert said.



Recently, the Top 3 held a diversity and inclusion panel to facilitate open dialogue and learning regardless of race, gender, or rank. In addition, units and organizations around the base have been participating in discussion groups.



The Unity 5K run/walk event was co-sponsored by the African American Heritage Committee and Air Force Sergeants Association.