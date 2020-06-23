Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Hill gathers for Unity 5K run/walk

    Team Hill gathers for Unity 5K run/walk

    Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military and civilian Airmen and their families participate in a Unity 5K run/walk at...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Courtesy Story

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    By 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- In response to current events across the country, members of the Team Hill community gathered June 19 for a Unity 5K run/walk event.

    Master Sgt. Karen Fisher, AFSA Chapter 1163 president, said Airmen from all walks of life were invited to come together as advocates for diversity, equality and inclusiveness.

    “We want to promote an atmosphere where our Airmen feel respected and comfortable sharing their stories. We need to educate ourselves and remove our blind spots to make changes that are within our control,” Fisher said.

    75th Air Base Wing Wingman Advocate and Installation Diversity and Inclusion Lead Denise Elbert said events such as this can help bridge cultural gaps and facilitate discussion while building morale and camaraderie.

    “Our actions, such as participating in this unity event and sensing sessions, show us setting the example for society to follow. This is just the beginning and it is a powerful start to long-lasting change,” Elbert said.

    Recently, the Top 3 held a diversity and inclusion panel to facilitate open dialogue and learning regardless of race, gender, or rank. In addition, units and organizations around the base have been participating in discussion groups.

    The Unity 5K run/walk event was co-sponsored by the African American Heritage Committee and Air Force Sergeants Association.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:20
    Story ID: 372692
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hill gathers for Unity 5K run/walk, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFSA
    diversity
    Hill AFB
    unity
    5K run/walk
    Air Force Sergeants Association
    African American Heritage Committee
    AAHC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT