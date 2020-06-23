Texas Guard Supports Law Enforcement Partners

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Giles | Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 176's Task Force Capitol support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Giles | Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 176's Task Force Capitol support law enforcement in during protests at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2020. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas Military Department to ensure safety for Texans during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 35th Infantry Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

AUSTIN, Texas—Texas Guardsmen stood in a staggered line as the sun started descending over the state Capitol building the evening of June 19, 2020. Light shone through the visors attached to their helmets and through the shields they leaned on. They watched the protesters, and listened as they chanted.



Texas National Guardsmen deployed during the first week of June 2020 to mitigate safety risks to Texans and businesses while citizens exercised their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and assembly following the death of George Floyd.



“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Gov. Greg Abbott stated in a press release. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”



The Soldiers watching over the Capitol recognized that their mission was not to suppress protests, but to support them by ensuring their safety.

“Our team proudly supports the right to peacefully protest,” said Lt. Col. Adrian Perez, officer in charge of Task Force Capitol. “As Texans serving Texas, these Soldiers and Airmen have been exceptionally professional and dedicated to being part of this culture changing event.”

Staff Sgt. Cory Holder, battle noncommissioned officer with Task Force Capitol, said the June 19 demonstration began and ended without incident.



“The demonstration was peaceful, and it was clear that our Soldiers helped maintain that peace,” said Holder. “Our task force members did their jobs by demonstrating discipline and professionalism, and in doing so, helped us achieve the best result.”



At the outset of this mission, Joint Task Force 176 commander Col. Robert Crockem reminded task force personnel that the mission is not one of supporting law enforcement in opposition to protesters, but one of Texans serving Texans.



“These are challenging times,” Crockem said. “It is crucial that as we face these challenges, we do so with empathy, remembering that our core reason for all of our missions as Texas Army National Guardsmen, Texas Air Guardsmen, and Texas State Guardsmen, is that we care about each other as Texans and as human beings.”