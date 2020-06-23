U.S., Senegalese Naval Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Partnership, Regional Security

Major General Patrick J. Hermesmann, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, spoke by phone yesterday with Rear Adm. Oumar Wade, chief of the Senegalese Navy.
Maj. Gen. Hermesmann congratulated Rear Adm. Wade on his recent appointment to his current post and noted Senegal’s contributions to regional security through troop deployments for peacekeeping missions, multilateral patrols of the Gulf of Guinea and active participation in U.S. exercises throughout Africa.
The two leaders affirmed the importance of the mutually beneficial U.S.-Senegal partnership and their unwavering dedication to the strong relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps and Senegal’s Compagnie Fusilier de Marin Commando (COFUMACO). Rear Adm. Wade appreciated the near 10-year relationship that the COFUMACO has enjoyed with U.S. Marine Corps units deployed to Africa for training and operations.
Both leaders pledged to seek out new opportunities for cooperation and to support regional stability by strengthening the professionalism and capabilities of the region’s naval and amphibious forces and by developing a forum for naval infantries in Africa to discuss their roles in regional maritime security.
06.23.2020
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 13:29
|Story ID:
|372663
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
