Fall 2019 Army Housing Survey results released

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Fall 2019 Housing Resident Survey results, released by the U.S. Army June 22, show an almost 2% increase from spring in overall satisfaction from Baumholder Military Community residents.



However, despite increases in most of the categories, the resident satisfaction rate remains in the poor to below-average ranking overall – something U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders are committed to improving.



“I want to be very clear when I say we recognize we have work to do. We are not complacent when we see low satisfaction ratings from our Army families,” said Col. Jason Edwards, garrison commander. “Our families have identified a need for improvements and we’ll continue to put an emphasis on meeting those needs and improving the quality of life for our residents.”



Survey results show improved ratings in the areas of property satisfaction and service satisfaction, to include responsiveness and follow-through, and quality of maintenance services; but, satisfaction levels decreased slightly in areas such as readiness to solve problems, and property appearance and condition.



“I was pleased to see our ratings improved in overall satisfaction, property satisfaction and service satisfaction,” said Greg Williams, Directorate of Public Works director. “Taking the survey is important – we want feedback on the services we provide, because we have direct impact on making changes. The survey sends a message to ‘Big Army’ to help us fight for funding to improve facilities.”



According to Williams, projects submitted for fiscal year 2020 funding include work required to bring 389 housing units up to current standards, including plumbing, electrical work and fixtures, kitchens, bathrooms, floor covering, ventilation and more. One project is a major repair of a stairwell apartment that converts 16 units to 12 larger units, and another project sees the addition of balconies and garages to select buildings.



Roughly 26% of Baumholder Army Family Housing residents responded to the fall survey – 195 out of 747 surveys distributed – an increase from 17.5% in spring. A concerted effort led by the garrison commander with face-to-face interaction between senior leaders and families in housing areas helped bring participation levels up during the final two days of the survey, said Williams.



“I extend a sincere thank you to the Soldiers and families who participated in the survey,” Edwards said. “Your input is shaping the Army’s long-term reinvestment strategy – the more you contribute, the more you play a role in changing the standard for Army Family Housing. Our desire is for our communities to be the No. 1 place to work and live.”



The goal of these successive housing surveys is to quantify, compare and evaluate performances over time. Army leaders are committed to further improving housing conditions, and the survey results will help to shape future housing quality and services.



"We are absolutely committed to providing safe and secure housing on every installation, and making every installation an installation of choice for our Soldiers and families," said Gen. Gus Perna, Army Materiel Command commander and top Army officer with responsibility for Army Housing. "The action we take from these survey results will be another step to hold ourselves and privatized housing companies accountable to provide a high-quality standard of living and to earn back the trust of our housing residents."



The Army’s release is available at: https://www.army.mil/article/236599/



Information about the next Army housing survey will be released in the coming months. In the meantime, residents can reach out to the Baumholder Housing Office any time at 0611-143-531-2978.

