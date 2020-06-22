Kirtland Top III coordinates community outreach during COVID-19

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers | From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie I. Carbajal, Air Force Operational Test...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers | From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie I. Carbajal, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center superintendent, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandi A. Robertson, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Defense Nuclear Weapons School instructor and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Diane K. Brown-Trent, Defense Threat Reduction Agency first sergeant, bag popcorn at Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico, June 19, 2020. Team Kirtland TOP III and Airmen participated in an outreach event in support of the local community, providing more than 15,000 meals for Albuquerque families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers) see less | View Image Page

Members of Team Kirtland TOP III (TKT3) and Airmen participated in a community outreach event at the Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico, June 19, 2020.



TKT3 has been volunteering at Roadrunner Food Bank for almost two years. In this event, 80 volunteers participated, putting in 160 work hours across three shifts.



“The purpose of the event is to bring Team Kirtland together to show unity and support for our local community,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew L. Coburn, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center munitions systems program manager and TKT3 member. “By volunteering with Roadrunner Food Bank, Team Kirtland is able to provide critical support in this extremely vital time of need within the local community.”



TKT3 is an organization made up of the top three enlisted ranks; master sergeant, senior master sergeant and chief master sergeant. The organization participates in various community outreach events quarterly, allowing Team Kirtland Airmen across base the opportunity to enhance their professional development while supporting the local community.



Volunteer activities for this event included packaging food that will then be delivered to local churches, schools, food pantries and more. Duties involved sorting through fresh produce, bagging popcorn and providing support as needed in the factory.



“It feels good to help out,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Y. Hulme, 58th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman. “It really shows the community that Team Kirtland is here for them and can give a helping hand when needed.”



TKT3 plans to conduct another outreach event with Roadrunner Food Bank in August.