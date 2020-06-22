NIWC Atlantic Engineer Earns Joint Award Supporting EUCOM Legal Office Relocation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NNS) – A Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineer was recently recognized with a Joint Civilian Service Achievement Award during a ceremony at Patch Barracks, U. S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany.



Jayson Nakakura, a member of NIWC Atlantic’s Naval Joint Europe (NJE) team, spent the past 16 months working in support of United States European Command (EUCOM) and Special Operations Command Europe, earning him the award for his efforts aiding the relocation of the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate. (SJA).



Nakakura spearheaded the planning and execution for removal, relocation and setup of both unclassified and classified voice, computer, peripheral and conferencing systems. He also organized all efforts pertaining to building access control doors, phones, keypads and locking systems.



In the award citation, Army Col. Eric Young, EUCOM SJA, recognized Nakakura for demonstrating “superior leadership and technical proficiency by expertly orchestrating all information technology and access control efforts amongst a myriad of entities.”



“From the initial planning until the final inspections, Mr. Nakakura showed unparalleled initiative and follow-through,” said Young. “His work enabled personnel from the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate to focus on their primary mission.”



Nakakura said he was humbled by the recognition.



“The work accomplished by the Staff Judge Advocate is imperative for the longevity and success of EUCOM, so I was grateful for the chance to serve in this way and be a part of this team,” said Nakakura. “It really was a group effort. The experience was challenging at times, but I was glad to collaborate and help make a difference.”



John Keathley, lead for NIWC Atlantic’s Europe engineering competency, commended Nakakura for his accomplishment.



“We are extremely proud of Jayson for receiving this prestigious award,” said Keathley.



John Mark Hall, NJE team lead, said Nakakura’s ability to establish good rapport with leaders at all levels was key for his team to best accomplish the mission for which he was recognized.



“In a joint environment, it's all about building trust and cultivating relationships,” said Hall. “Jayson is a master of both. He is the consummate professional.”



NIWC Atlantic EUCOM Lead Raul Angeles lauded Nakakura for his tenacity and perseverance to succeed.



"This was the first project we tasked to Jayson; he pulled through and completed it successfully,” said Angeles. “He has grown and demonstrated that he can adapt to any situation. I am glad to have him as a member of the team."



Donovan Lusk, head of NIWC Atlantic’s command and operations centers division, shared similar sentiments about Nakakura.



“This accomplishment speaks to the magnitude and complexity of the work Jayson does every single day and with excellence,” said Lusk. “We are lucky to have such talent in our command.”



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

