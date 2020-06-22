Texas National Guard Medics Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Testing

WESLACO, Texas – Medics conduct COVID-19 antibody tests for Operation Guardian Support (OGS) service members June 19 at the Weslaco Armory in Weslaco, Texas.



OGS medics along with medics assigned to the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team conducted the tests from 0800-1100.



Testing was conducted for service members with symptoms or potential or known exposure to someone being tested for COVID.

“Today we had roughly 30 service members who were waiting for COVID-19 testing out in the local facilities,” said Maj. Vicente Bautista. “We had testing available, so we went ahead and did the testing ourselves. What we did was antibody testing which gave us results in about 15 minutes.”



The service members getting tested first fills out the proper paperwork for the medics to track exposure, symptoms and personal data for record. After, the medical soldier administers the test to the service member after confirming the service members information.



“The test itself is a finger prick with a lancet,” said Spc. Joshua Leonard a 68-Whiskey with the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team. “It just needs a few drops of blood from the fingertip. That is then placed into a prepared testing card, inside, the blood is then mixed with a serum designed for this test. The two mix and the reaction will show a line on the test if the antibodies are present.”



Once service members have completed their test, they wait 15 minutes for their results. They then speak with the Task Force Physician’s Assistant who will discuss the results and give further instruction based on the results.



Leonard went on to say that should a service member’s test results show positive, it does not necessarily mean they are still ill with COVID, it only means they have been exposed to the virus and their body has formed a defense against it.



In the future Bautista hopes to be able to do more testing for service members.



Bautista, who serves as the Task Force Salerno physician’s assistant, goes on to say his intent is to have the capability to do testing daily, but servicemembers should still contact the COVID Hotline and get recommendations if deemed the test is needed.



OGS service members who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact the OGS COVID Hotline at (512) 507-1602.

