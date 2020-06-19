Geary County and Manhattan-Ogden school decisions for the 2020-2021 school year are progressing

After spending the last part of the previous school year in a home school environment due to COVID-19 response, parents and students across the nation are wondering what the upcoming school year will look like. Some decisions are being finalized, but others at both the state and local level in Geary and Riley Counties are still in the decision process. School administrators are working to find the right solutions to ensure students have the best quality education while maintaining student safety. See local plans for enrollment and the 2020-2021 academic year, below.



From USD 475, Geary County Schools:



The school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year has been approved. The first day of school for 1st-12th grades is Monday, August 17, and is a half day. The first day of school for preschool and kindergarten students is Thursday, August 20. Administrators are working on plans for the fall semester, and the district will release more information about the school year in July.



You can find the calendar here: http://www.usd475.org/2020/06/03/2020-2021-school-year-calendar/



Don't forget to enroll your students! Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is open. Enrollment is done online, through Skyward. For questions, concerns or issues with enrollment, please send an email to RachelMoore@USD475.org . You can access your Skyward account here: https://erma.usd475.org/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsEAplus/fwemnu01.w



“Together I believe we can do great work and we can truly have an impact on our children, as well as this community”, said Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Schools, USD 475.



Progress is being made on building the new Junction City High School. The Fort Riley garrison commander, Col. Shrader and his family toured the new JCHS campus this week to see the progress that crews are making. See photos and read more about it here: http://www.usd475.org/2020/06/04/fort-riley-garrison-commander-tours-new-jchs-campus/



For additional information about Geary County schools visit http://www.usd475.org/.



From USD 383, Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools:



Manhattan-Ogden schools are also working on plans for the upcoming school year. Manhattan-Ogden schools online registration for the 2020-2021 school year opens July 6. Online registration is available at: https://www.usd383.org/schools/registration-and-enrollment.



Central Registration will be held on July 24. This is for families who need assistance with registering online or have specific questions. Times and location for the Central Registration have not been published yet – check the website for additional information.



“We understand there are many questions to answer between now and the August 12 start of school”, said Marvin Wade, Superintendent, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383. “Though specific details about school reopening will not be released until mid-July, the district will continue providing periodic updates as decisions are made.



In May, the Kansas State High School Activities Association established a summer conditioning start date of June 1. Based upon COVID-19 conditions within Riley County at that time, a start date of July 1 was set for USD 383. Given the accelerated pace at which other community venues (such as health clubs) are opening, plans have been implemented for Manhattan High School conditioning and summer workouts to begin on June 15 rather than July 1. Guidelines have already been approved for supervision, daily cleaning and weekly deep cleaning, and procedures to maintain social distancing with equipment being used this summer.



Arrangements are being made for Anthony Middle School and Eisenhower Middle School voluntary summer workouts/camps for basketball, football and volleyball. As was done with the high school, middle school COVID-19 precautions and guidelines have already been submitted and approved. More information will be provided from the middle schools in the near future as dates become finalized.



For additional information on Riley County schools visit https://www.usd383.org/home and for the 2020-2021 academic calendar: https://www.usd383.org/district/academic-calendar.



School Physical Exams for military family members:



If your child needs a school physical, limited appointments are available with Irwin Army Community Hospital. Call 239-DOCS to schedule. At this time, only one parent plus the child are allowed. The visitation policy applies at the time of the appointment. Check the IACH Facebook Note tab on Visitor Policy for the latest information. More appointments will become available through August as COVID-19 restrictions allow.



Information about other area school districts:



For enrollment and other information about Central Flint Hills area school districts, contat the School Liaison Officer, School Support Services, Fort Riley Child and Youth Services at (785)240-3261. Learn more at https://riley.armymwr.com/programs/school-support-services



Additional Information for Summer, 2020:



The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is OPEN! They have some great contests for people of all ages participating in their Summer Reading Programs. Find out more about their reading programs and the prizes available here: http://www.usd475.org/2020/05/21/dbpl-summer-reading-contests/

