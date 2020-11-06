Keeping it in the Family - Part 2: Lt. Col. Wilson M. Moore

As America’s expeditionary force in readiness, the United States Marine Corps has been known for winning our nation’s battles for more than 244 years. With a tradition of being the first to fight, the Marine Corps also has a long history of producing high quality leaders to take charge of Marines in battle. Among those leaders is Lt. Col. Wilson Moore, the oncoming commanding officer of 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion.



Moore, a native of Murphysboro, Illinois, commissioned through the NROTC program at the University of Mississippi in 2002. Following his completion of The Basic School, Moore became an Assault Amphibious Vehicle Officer and has since held many billets to include operations officer, executive officer and Training and Instructor company commander at the Assault Amphibian School.



Additionally, Moore assisted in the development of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) program while assigned to Program Manager Advanced Amphibious Assault (PM AAA). He has also deployed in support of Task Force Southwest and Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.



“My leadership style has evolved over the years,” said Moore. “I try to listen and be patient. I work hard to figure out the important things, enforce standards and try to get the most out of my subordinates.”



A leader must remember to be flexible because people get inspired in different ways, added Moore.



“You’ve got to get to know them,” he said. “Every person has something that will inspire them and motivate them. You have to get to know them and find out what that is.”



While Moore holds every Marine to the highest standard, he notes that while working at the Assault Amphibian School, he had to remind himself that there is a difference between fleet Marines and entry level students.



“At the schoolhouse, the students were new to the pipeline,” said Moore. “You have to impress upon them time management and how important it is to make constructive use of their time. They don’t know what they don’t know, but they want to be there.”



Each Marine was a success story of how they got there and as an instructor you have to nurture that and prepare them for what it will be like when they reach their operational battalions, added Moore.



“I remember talking to them and saying you will deploy, it will happen,” he said. “You have to depend on the Marines to your left and right and on the vehicle that you work on. The vehicle can save your life and you have to take care of it, just like your weapon.”



Moving into his new command, Moore wants to stay focused on doing the best he possibly can.



“I want to serve the Marines and Sailors of this battalion,” he said. “I want to do the best I can while I have this job. I don’t know everything, but I do know where to go to find the answers, and that is what I owe this battalion. The ability to find those answers and make decisions in their best interest.”

