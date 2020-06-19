Training gradually returning to Fort McCoy with safety precautions after initial COVID-19 halt

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade drive a Humvee on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade drive a Humvee on the cantonment area June 18, 2020, after completing some training preparation at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. Soldiers with the unit and its connected units are mostly observer-coach/trainers for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The majority of transient troop training and institutional training at Fort McCoy stopped at the end of March as part of the installation’s and Army’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As July begins, some training is making a return to the post.



The training schedule for July includes training by the Army Reserve’s 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion. The battalion’s Soldiers regularly complete annual training at the installation.



According to the Army civil-affairs job description at www.goarmy.com, Soldiers in the career field have to maintain special skills.



“Civil-affairs Soldiers apply knowledge of governance, economics, and politics to affect human behavior and work towards strategic goals,” the description states. “Advanced survivability skills allow civil-affairs forces to operate in small, autonomous teams working among the population, even in hostile or denied territory. Trained in foreign languages, cultural expertise, and negotiation techniques, civil-affairs Soldiers build networks of formal and informal leaders to accomplish important missions in diplomatically or politically sensitive areas.”



Also coming in July for weekend and extended-combat training are National Guard infantry units, military police units, Marines, Army medical personnel, and Army aviation units.



All units completing training will do so practicing extra COVID-19 preventative measures, officials said.



“Fort McCoy has a long-standing history of providing excellent support for training at the installation,” Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Interim Director Dave Cochran said. “In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that troops, the workforce, and their family members are safe while at the same time ensuring we continue to provide the high-quality training environment Fort McCoy is recognized for and why units regularly choose Fort McCoy as their choice location to conduct training.”



In August, training activity will continue to grow with two Ready Warrior exercises coordinated by the 86th Training Division and 84th Training Command. These exercises also will include extra safety precautions.



