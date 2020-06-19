Iowa National Guard chaplain creates online suicide prevention program

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Christopher Fiske, chaplain of the 67th Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Christopher Fiske, chaplain of the 67th Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, gives a chapel service to the 334th Brigade Support Battalion during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., in July 2019. Fiske has developed an online suicide prevention program called Beyond Awareness, which he hopes will help change how the organization approaches suicide prevention. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In October 2019, Capt. Christopher Fiske became the chaplain for the 67th Troop Command (TC), Iowa Army National Guard. Now, he is in the final stages of creating an online suicide prevention program for Soldiers. Fiske hopes the program, called Beyond Awareness, will help change how the organization approaches suicide prevention.



“Because National Guard Soldiers spend most of their time away from the Guard, this is a great opportunity to bring civilians into this training and equip them to be there for their friends and family members who serve,” Fiske said.



Fiske, of Fairfield, Iowa, earned his Master of Divinity at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He said he is passionate about suicide prevention because it’s tragic but preventable. Fiske said over the past 20 years, the death rate from “diseases of despair” have more than doubled.



“These are issues that we need to take seriously,” Fiske said, “and I believe as a National Guard chaplain I am in a position to do something about it.”



For Fiske, the key for the program to be successful will be buy-in from the Soldiers. If Soldiers are willing to sit down with non-military people who are important to them and watch this training, it could start vital conversations and possibly save lives, Fiske said.



It will also be crucial for leadership to recognize the benefits of the program.



“I want commanders to see this training as a valuable tool they can use to enhance both unit readiness and individual Soldier wellbeing,” Fiske said.



In his new position as a supervisory chaplain for the 67th TC, Fiske has had to shift his focus less on visiting Soldiers and more on training and supporting other chaplains. While he has had to make some adjustments, the opportunity may help drive his initiative for others to build on the program he’s creating.



“What I am creating is not meant to be the ultimate training,” Fiske said. “I am hoping to simply shift the way we approach the topic and encourage others who are more creative than me to go from there.”



As a pastor of a new church and a member of a family with an abundance of military service – three out of five of his brothers have also served in the Army – Fiske has taken the pride of wearing the uniform and his devotion to his faith and combined them to help protect the Iowa National Guard’s great asset: its people.



“It is a privilege to serve alongside some amazing people,” Fiske said.



Fiske said you can contact him directly at christopher.o.fiske.mil@mail.mil for the online link.