This is a ScriptCenter operation tutorial. In this video, customers will learn how to navigate the menu to access their prescription medications from the kiosk.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 14:01 Story ID: 372489 Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill Air Force Base ScriptCenter Kiosk Tutorial Video, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, SrA Olivia Inman and A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.